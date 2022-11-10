Paul McCartney - The 7" Singles Box: 80 career-spanning 7" singles personally curated by Paul - Limited to 3000 copies. Available December 2nd

Rare 1971 mono recordings taken from the box set released today:
"Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey [Mono]" and "Too Many People [Mono]"
"I hope the songs in this box set bring back fun memories for you too. They do for me, and there will be more to come…" – Paul McCartney
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, Paul headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the mainstage had ever seen. Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career. Today, the revelry continues as Paul announces the release of The 7" Singles Box, featuring 80 x 7" Paul McCartney singles – including such global chart smashing tracks as "My Love," "Live and Let Die," "Band on the Run," "Silly Love Songs," "Coming Up," "Ebony and Ivory," "Say Say Say," "No More Lonely Nights," "Wonderful Christmastime" and many more. The box set includes 163 tracks totaling over 10 hours of music and will also be released digitally. Preorder The 7" Singles Box HERE.
Recognized by Guinness World Records as "the most successful songwriter of all time," Paul's 7" Singles Box is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.
The format of the 7" single had a profound impact and influence on Paul both as a songwriter and as a music fan. Paul recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The Beatles had for the B-side.
Available from December 2nd, The 7" Singles Box is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971's "Another Day" to a 7" version of 2022's Record Store Day Song of the Year, "Women and Wives" (taken from 2020's chart-topping McCartney III) - the 80 singles included represent half a century of Paul's life showcasing his prolific creativity and relentless innovation. An absolute treasure trove of music, the box set features recreations of 65 singles – complete with their original B-sides (using restored artwork from 11 different countries) as well as 15 singles never before released on 7". These 15 singles are made up from tracks previously released on 12", picture discs, CD singles & promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7" single edit.
The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by Paul, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.
This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7" singles personally supervised by Paul McCartney contains:
- Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries
- 15 singles never-before-released on 7" including:
- 1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process
- 148-page book containing foreword from Paul, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles – each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box
- Remastered and cut at Abbey Road Studios, London
All housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.
Paul McCartney The 7" Singles Box Track Listing:
1971, Sweden
1A: Another Day
1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why
1971, US Mono
Promotional Release
2A: Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey [Mono]
2B: Too Many People [Mono]
1971, UK
3A: The Back Seat of My Car
3B: Heart of the Country
Previously unreleased on 7"
4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit]
4B: I Am Your Singer
1972, UK
5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish
5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]
1972, UK
6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb
6B: Little Woman Love
1972, Belgium
7A: Hi, Hi, Hi
7AA: C Moon
1973, Israel
8A: My Love
8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]
1973, Sweden
9A: Live and Let Die
9B: I Lie Around
1973, Spain
10A: Helen Wheels
10B: Country Dreamer
1974, Germany
11A: Jet
11B: Let Me Roll It
1974, Germany
12A: Band on the Run
12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
1974, The Netherlands
13A: Mrs. Vandebilt
13B: Bluebird
1974, Belgium
14A: Junior's Farm
14B: Sally G
1975, Australia
15A: Listen to What the Man Said
15B: Love in Song
1975, Germany
16A: Letting Go
16B: You Gave Me the Answer
1975, Belgium
17A: Venus and Mars / Rock Show
17B: Magneto and Titanium Man
1976, France
18A: Silly Love Songs
18B: Cook of the House
1976, Germany
19A: Let 'Em In
19B: Beware My Love
1977, Japan
20A: Maybe I'm Amazed (Live)
20B: Soily (Live)
1977, UK
21A: Mull of Kintyre
21AA: Girls' School
1978, Germany
22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit)
22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link
1978, UK
23A: I've Had Enough
23B: Deliver Your Children
1978, The Netherlands
24A: London Town
24B: I'm Carrying
1978, France
25A: Goodnight Tonight
25B: Daytime Nightime Suffering
1979, UK
26A: Old Siam, Sir
26B: Spin It On
1979, UK
27A: Getting Closer
27AA: Baby's Request
1979, Japan
28A: Arrow Through Me
28B: Old Siam, Sir
1979, UK
29A: Wonderful Christmastime
29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae
1980, UK
30A: Coming Up
30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow)
30BB : Lunch Box/Odd Sox
1980, UK
31A: Waterfalls
31B: Check My Machine
Previously unreleased on 7"
32A: Temporary Secretary
32B: Secret Friend
[7" Single Edit]
1982, UK
33A: Ebony and Ivory
33B: Rainclouds
1982, UK
34A: Take It Away
34B: I'll Give You a Ring
1982, UK
35A: Tug of War
35B: Get It
1983, UK
36A: Say Say Say
36B: Ode to a Koala Bear
1983, UK
37A: Pipes of Peace
37B: So Bad
1984, UK
38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad)
38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)
1984, UK
39A: We All Stand Together
39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)
1985, US
40A: Spies Like Us
40B: My Carnival
1986, US
41A: Press [Video Edit]
41B: It's Not True
1986, Art reformatted from US 12" promotional vinyl
42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix)
42B: Write Away
1986, US
43A: Stranglehold
43B: Angry (Remix)
1986, UK
44A: Only Love Remains
44B: Tough on a Tightrope
1987, UK
45A: Once Upon a Long Ago
45B: Back on My Feet
1989, US
46A: My Brave Face
46B: Flying to My Home
1989, UK
47A: This One
47B: The First Stone
1989, Australia
48A: Figure of Eight [7" Bob Clearmountain Mix]
48B: Où Est le Soleil
1989, UK
49A: Party Party
49B: Artwork etching
1990, UK
50A: Put It There
50B: Mama's Little Girl
1990, Europe
51A: The Long and Winding Road
51B: C Moon
1990, UK
52A: Birthday
52B: Good Day Sunshine
1990, UK
53A: All My Trials
53B: C Moon
Previously unreleased on 7"
54A: The World You're Coming Into
54AA: Tres Conejos
54B: Save the Child
54BB: The Drinking Song (Let's Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)
1992, Europe
55A: Hope of Deliverance
55B: Long Leather Coat
1993, Germany
56A: C'Mon People
56B: I Can't Imagine
1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
57A: Young Boy
57B: Looking for You
1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
58A: The World Tonight
58B: Used to Be Bad
1997, Reformatted from 7" picture disc
59A: Beautiful Night
59B: Love Come Tumbling Down
1999, UK
60A: No Other Baby
60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man
60BB: Fabulous
2001, Europe
61A: From a Lover to a Friend
61B: Riding into Jaipur
2004, Europe
62A: Tropic Island Hum
62B: We All Stand Together
2005, Europe
63A: Fine Line
63B: Growing Up Falling Down
2005, Europe
64A: Jenny Wren
64B: Summer of '59
Previously unreleased on 7"
65A: Dance Tonight
65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7"
66A: Nod Your Head
66B: 222
2007, Europe
67A: Ever Present Past
67B: House of Wax (Live)
Previously unreleased on 7"
68A: Sing the Changes
68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]
Previously unreleased on 7"
69A: (I Want To) Come Home
69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7"
70A: My Valentine
70B: Get Yourself Another Fool
2012, US
Christmas Kisses
71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
71B: Wonderful Christmastime
Previously unreleased on 7"
72A: New
72B: Early Days
Previously unreleased on 7"
73A: Queenie Eye
73B: Save Us
Previously unreleased on 7"
74A: Hope for the Future
74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]
Previously unreleased on 7"
75A: In the Blink of an Eye
75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise
2018, Global
76A: I Don't Know
76AA: Come on to Me
Previously unreleased on 7"
77A: Who Cares
77B: Fuh You
2019, Global
78A: Home Tonight
78AA: In a Hurry
Previously unreleased on 7"
79A: Find My Way
79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes
Previously unreleased on 7"
80A: Women and Wives
80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)
