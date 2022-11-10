MediaTek Upgrades Flagship 4K 120Hz TV Experiences with New Pentonic 1000 Chipset

New chipset packs all the latest features for Cloud gaming and 4K streaming

SONOMA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today launched the Pentonic 1000, its latest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) designed for 4K 120Hz displays. Pentonic 1000 integrates Wi-Fi 6/6E support, MEMC for smoother video, a powerful AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, and 8-screen Intelligent View so users can watch or preview multiple streams of content at once. The chipset also supports the most advanced video codecs and global TV broadcast standards in a single platform.

The MediaTek Pentonic 1000 combines a powerful multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit (APU) and video decoding engines into a single chip. The chipset provides resolution support up to 4K at 120Hz and is capable of VRR up to 4K at 144Hz for gaming applications. In addition to supporting super-fast frame rates for smoother gaming, it provides a lag-free experience with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

MediaTek's exclusive Intelligent View technology enables consumers to watch different media sources and video conference with their friends at the same time, with incredible picture quality in every view thanks to MediaTek's suite of AI technologies. Intelligent View stands out from the competition by making it possible for users to showcase up to eight views in one display (4X more content compared to alternative solutions) and providing seamless video and graphic synchronization when users are moving, swapping and resizing windows.

Joining Dolby's suite of Advanced Imaging technologies available through Dolby Vision IQ, Precision Detail unlocks more from Dolby Vision content by revealing incredible detail in both bright and dark areas. With added texture and depth, images take on a new dimension with astonishing crispness on 4K smart TVs. In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek's Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby's latest advancements in imaging technology can process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously. Consumers can now watch different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision in multiple windows, all in stunning detail.

"By integrating Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, the Pentonic 1000 will enable 4K smart TVs to expand the Dolby Vision experience," said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room at Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby will work with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring the astonishing Dolby Vision imaging for more use cases to 4K smart TVs."

"We designed the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 specifically to accommodate today's smart TV trends, including 4K streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing and watch parties," said Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek. "With support for 4K HDR content, 120Hz frame rates, MEMC, AI enhancements, Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity and cutting-edge codecs like VVC, Pentonic 1000 will deliver the ultimate 4K viewing experience."

The Pentonic 1000's on-chip AI engine delivers industry-leading AI enhancements with higher performance and power efficiency compared to other multi-chip platforms. MediaTek's upgraded AI-Super Resolution (AI-SR) technology provides edge smoothing and detail reconstruction to make FHD look like 4K, while the company's AI-Picture Quality (AI-PQ) Scene Recognition and AI-PQ Object Recognition technologies improve picture quality for realistic depth perception that brings content to life.

Other key features of the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 include:

Ultra-fast Connectivity: With support for Wi-Fi 6/6E, consumers can enjoy low-latency Cloud gaming and 4K streaming without interruption.

Global Video and 4K120p Decoding Built- in: Pentonic 1000 not only supports the popular ATSC 3.0, AV1, HEVC, VP9 and AVS3 standards, but is also designed for VVC (H.266) to usher in the first wave of VVC adoption.

Advanced Audio Features: The chipset has cutting-edge voice assistant features so consumers can use their smart TVs to connect with their other smart home devices, along with Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

Smart TVs powered by the Pentonic 1000 will be available in the market by Q1 2023. For more about MediaTek's Pentonic smart TV portfolio, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/smart-home/digital-tv.

