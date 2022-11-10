Leading Southwest Florida Homebuilder Names Embrace Home Loans a Preferred Lender

Top-ranked lender will provide mortgages for Christopher Alan Homes customers

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced it is now a preferred lender of Christopher Alan Homes (CAH), a leading homebuilder in Southwest Florida. Under the arrangement between the two companies, CAH will recommend Embrace to buyers of its newly built homes and Embrace will be listed on the builder's website.

"We are thrilled to have this new relationship with Christopher Alan Homes," said Matt Ramsey, branch manager of Embrace Home Loans' Fort Myers, Florida branch. "Both Embrace and Christopher Alan Homes are looking forward to our companies' shared growth, especially in the key Fort Myers market. This partnership is a perfect fit."

"Embrace specializes in working with homebuilders by providing a wide variety of mortgage products and services to meet their buyers' unique needs," said Jason Will, senior vice president of market growth at Embrace. "For example, our industry-leading extended rate lock program is getting rave reviews because it reduces stress for new home buyers."

Embrace Senior Loan Officer Michelle D'Auria, who joined the company's Fort Myers, Florida branch in September, was instrumental in fostering the relationship between the two companies, according to Will. D'Auria has over 20 years of mortgage banking experience and was a top originator at Eagle Bank & Trust Company and at IberiaBank Mortgage, now part of First Horizon Bank. She works with many first-time homebuyers and is an expert in VA lending.

"I've worked with Christopher Alan Homes for several years and have had the privilege of helping many of their clients with home financing," said D'Auria. "They are one of the area's most highly regarded homebuilders, so our new relationship is a win-win for all."

CAH is one of the top-selling builders of new construction homes in Southwest Florida. Currently, the company's homes are priced from the upper $200,000s to over $400,000. The company has projects from Fort Myers to North Port, including Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral and Lehigh Acres. CAH will also begin building homes on Florida's east coast by spring 2023.

"We're delighted to add Embrace Home Loans as a preferred lender," said Ian Schmoyer, CAH's president and CEO. "Our customers come first and Embrace has a great reputation for superior customer service. We know our customers are in good hands with people like Michelle D'Auria."

