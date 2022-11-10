KMS Lighthouse Wins Prestigious Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse, a leading knowledge management company won the KM Promise Award. The award was announced at the annual KMWorld Conference in Washington DC.

Enterprises and call centers use KMS Lighthouse to optimize knowledge across the organization to drive efficiencies in customer interactions across channels. Improved access to knowledge drives employee satisfaction, streamlines onboarding of new hires, and improves customer satisfaction.

The KM Promise Award is given to a company that implements and integrates knowledge management practices into business processes and works with clients to ensure they reach their goals. The award recipient provides innovative technology that breaks through the hype to help customers gain insights, collaborate and compete in a mobile and global business environment.

"We're extremely proud and humbled that our innovation is acknowledged by KMWorld, which like KMS Lighthouse, solely focuses on knowledge management", said Sagi Eliyahu, KMS Lighthouse's CEO. "The award is a recognition of our technology and wholistic approach to knowledge management. Furthermore, this acknowledges the partnerships we are creating with our clients to deliver the best knowledge management experience improving customer and employee experience alike."

About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a leading global provider of cutting-edge knowledge management solutions. Lighthouse enhances every business engagement by empowering customers, employees and agents with real-time access to accurate and consistent knowledge to improve customer and employee experience alike. KMS Lighthouse's powerful patented search functionality dramatically improves engagements across all service and sales channels, with simple integrations to self-service channels.

