EY announces alliance with AuditBoard to help businesses access integrated, innovative risk management services

Provides a broad and innovative risk management offering by integrating EY risk consulting services and solutions with AuditBoard's cloud-based platform

Drives innovation and a data-forward approach in Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance audit and internal audit delivery

Collaborates on emerging strategic risk priorities including integrated risk management and compliance

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between AuditBoard, a leading cloud-based audit, risk and compliance management platform, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to provide businesses with access to exceptional consulting services and a suite of risk technology services.

With the increasing costs and complexities of risk and compliance management, enterprises aim to be agile, resilient and cost-effective in managing their regulatory compliance and other emerging risk priorities. The EY–AuditBoard Alliance provides organizations with resources to help grow, optimize and protect their business through EY risk technology solutions that are integrated with AuditBoard's cloud-based platform.

Having been recognized as an innovative, fast-growing audit, risk and compliance platform, AuditBoard is at the forefront of transforming the risk profession, closing resiliency gaps, and elevating audit, risk and compliance teams to a more strategic position of influence within their organizations.

Kapish Vanvaria, EY Americas Risk Market Leader, says:

"Organizations are struggling to reduce the cost of risk and compliance management, especially as they anticipate challenges associated with new environmental, social and governance regulations. In response, clients can now access the latest risk management technology and strategic risk management advisors through the new EY–AuditBoard Alliance."

Tom Schmit, Chief Revenue Officer, AuditBoard, says:

"We're excited to put the impact of the EY–AuditBoard Alliance to work for our customers as they navigate today's rapidly evolving risk landscape. This combination of leading consulting experience and innovative technology will elevate and help empower audit, risk, and compliance teams as they address existing and emerging risks."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk and compliance management. More than 35% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com .

