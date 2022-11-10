Ditch The Gas: Clear Out Fast This Winter With Snow Joe's Cutting Edge Tech

NEW! Snow Joe 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Shovel and 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower in Demand Ahead of Harsh Winter

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Snow Joe®, America's #1 Brand of Cordless and Electric Snow Blowers, comes the 13-inch 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Shovel and 18-inch 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower, just in time for the rough winter ahead. Featuring cutting-edge cordless snow-clearing technology, these revolutionary rechargeable tools are powered by Snow Joe's exclusive 24-volt iON+ lithium-ion battery system for quiet, gas-free, cord-free convenience.

WHEN WINTER STRIKES, FIGHT BACK with the latest revolutions in snow-clearing technology: the 13-inch 24-Volt Max Cordless Snow Shovel and 18-inch 48-Volt Max Cordless Snow Blower, from Snow Joe®. (PRNewswire)

"We created the first battery-powered snow blower in 2013 and haven't stopped innovating since." - Paul Riley, Jr. , COO.

The 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel quickly clears decks, steps, sidewalks, and more! Less than 14 pounds, its dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, and the heavy-duty 2-blade auger throws snow up to 20 feet, clearing 13-inches-wide by 6-inches-deep with each pass.

For heavier snowfalls on walkways and driveways, opt for the 48-Volt Cordless Snow Blower. This new snow-shredding powerhouse is equipped with a heavy-duty, rubber-tipped steel blade auger that clears 18-inches-wide by 10-inches-deep without damaging surfaces, and its powerful 1200-watt brushless motor plows through up to 10 tons of snow per charge. Plus, the integrated 2-Watt LED headlight lights the way for safer nighttime clearing!

"We created the first battery-powered snow blower in 2013," says Paul Riley, Jr., Snow Joe's Chief Operating Officer, "and haven't stopped innovating since. All our cordless winter weather tools are designed and built to deliver maximum power and performance, at an affordable price, and these are no exception."

With Farmer's Almanac and other weather experts predicting a rough winter, it's imperative to be prepared. So, when it comes to snow, go with Snow Joe®, America's #1 brand of cordless snow blowers. The new 13-inch 24-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Shovel and 18-inch 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower are available at snowjoe.com and local retailers across the US.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit https://snowjoe.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

