Aviatrix Simplifies Multicloud Networking and Security for Business-Critical Enterprise Applications

Enterprise Strategy Group Recognizes Intelligent Cloud Networking™ Leader for its Ability to Meet Enterprise Requirements for Simplicity, Visibility, Security, and Cost

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today released an in-depth technical review conducted by Tech Target's Enterprise Strategy Group for its Cloud Networking Platform. Enterprise Strategy Group, an IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, recognized Aviatrix for its ability to simplify and automate the deployment and management of cloud-based networks.

The Leader in Cloud Networking and Network Security (PRNewsfoto/Aviatrix) (PRNewswire)

Enterprise Strategy Group research indicates that over 75% of enterprises currently use up to three cloud service providers (CSPs). And yet, due to a lack of necessary cloud/IT architecture skills, more than half (54%) are challenged with architecting scalable and secure multicloud network environments. Enterprise Strategy Group's evaluation confirmed that enterprises can upgrade the native networking software offered by individual CSPs with Aviatrix to easily deploy, operate, and secure a multicloud network architecture.

"It's no secret that hybrid and multicloud architectures are a significant challenge for enterprise organizations, especially now as we are still in the early days of deployment and the ongoing skills shortage. Simplified networking will be key," said Alex Arcilla, Senior Validation Analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. "Enterprise Strategy Group validated that Aviatrix can remove the technical complexity of cloud-native technology by offering a platform for advanced networking services across any cloud. Organizations looking to build a public cloud-based network that can scale easily, and support business-critical applications should take a closer look at the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform."

The Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform upgrades native CSP cloud networking services to deliver advanced networking, security, and operational features in any single cloud and a consistent cloud networking operating model for enterprises with multicloud environments. The platform is delivered as a combination of Aviatrix AirSpace™ multicloud networking, which includes embedded telemetry and distributed control, and Aviatrix CoPilot™ visibility and programmable intent for multicloud operations.

Enterprise Strategy Group's evaluation confirms that Aviatrix increases operational efficiency and decreases business risk. Analysts tested and validated the following benefits:

Simplifies and Automates the Configuration of a Multicloud Network

The platform simplifies cloud network configuration and deployment within and across multiple CSP environments, offering organizations a common interface and consistent workflows. The need to access and navigate multiple CSP-specific tools is abstracted.

Increase Operational Efficiency

The platform provides end-to-end, comprehensive visibility of any single or multicloud network. Organizations can identify service-affecting issues and drill down for additional detail without resorting to complex and limited, CSP-specific tools.

Decrease Security Risk

Organizations no longer need to rely only on firewalls to filter traffic and select network traffic entry points. Enterprise Strategy Group validated that Aviatrix bolsters network security by enabling organizations to track and locate cybersecurity threats to or from known malicious IP addresses by embedding security in the network data path, which sees all network traffic.

"Businesses are adopting the cloud to be more agile and increase revenue. Business applications rely on cloud infrastructure teams to quickly respond to the application needs," said Rod Stuhlmuller, Vice President of Solutions Marketing at Aviatrix. "Enterprise Strategy Group's technical analysis validates that the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform helps enterprises achieve their cloud agility objectives."

To download the full report, visit https://pages.aviatrix.com/esg-technical-review-aviatrix-cloud-networking-platform.html.

For more information on Aviatrix, visit www.aviatrix.com.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviatrix