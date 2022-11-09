New Oracle Mobile Order and Pay Lets Restaurants Serve Customers from Tableside to Curbside

All-in-one restaurant mobile point-of-sale, contactless payment hand-held solution provide staff the flexibility to serve diners anywhere on property

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurants now have the freedom to serve customers from anywhere with the new Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution. So, whether a customer is dining-in, picking up curbside or lounging poolside, the handheld restaurant point-of-sale (POS) and payment device enables servers to place orders and have them fired off to the kitchen in seconds. When it's time to close out the check servers can accept multiple forms of payment including contactless and mobile wallets, or switch to guest pay mode and allow patrons to swipe, dip or tap their preferred payment card.

New Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution lets restaurants serve customers from tableside to curbside, (PRNewswire)

And because the Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution runs on the Oracle Payments Cloud Service, restaurants have simple transparent payment terms with no hidden fees.

"Consumer tolerance for wait times is short, and it's only exacerbated by tight labor conditions," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "Operators need to improve service times and overall efficiency – a mobile-first strategy can do just that while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Putting Simphony in the hands of every server enables staff to focus solely on their guests – regardless of location which not only saves valuable time, but also improves the experience leading to higher tips, satisfaction, and return visits."

Oracle MICROS Simphony gives restaurants an all-in-one restaurant technology solution to manage everything from menu creation to payment with a single line of support and centralized view of their revenue and credit card processing costs, from the POS to their bank account. With the new mobile order and pay offering restaurants can:

Improve service: Whether a restaurant wants to deploy team members to line-bust drive-thru queues during peak order volume, offer customers the option pay at the point of curbside pickup, or give hotel patrons a curated experience poolside, Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay offers a rugged, portable, and efficient solution to serve guests anywhere on property. And in the event WIFI connectivity is dropped, the solution can automatically sync data and process payment upon reconnection.

Reduce administrative burden: Unlike competitive products, Simphony provides restaurant operators with a transaction platform that manages multiple menus, and menu configurations, across corporate and franchise stores on a single database running on Unlike competitive products, Simphony provides restaurant operators with a transaction platform that manages multiple menus, and menu configurations, across corporate and franchise stores on a single database running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure . All menu data, including images, prices, allergens and nutritional information can be synchronized in real time across online, mobile, and fixed POS devices.

Increase security: The tamper resistant Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution runs on an Android payment device with 3DES encryption, DUKPT key management, and PCI PED 5.X. The payments functionality is powered by a secure PCI DSS service.

Oracle MICROS Simphony mobile order and pay solution is available today in the US. Learn more at Oracle Food and Beverage.

