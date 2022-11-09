NeueHealth and Medical Home Network Partner to Reduce Health Care Disparities through New ACO REACH Model

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeueHealth Partners Community ACO, a partnership between NeueHealth and Medical Home Network, has been provisionally accepted to participate in the ACO REACH model starting January 1, 2023. The NeueHealth Partners Community ACO expands on two NeueHealth owned and managed Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) that are transitioning to the ACO REACH model next year, which served approximately 47,000 Medicare beneficiaries as of the Second Quarter 2022.

NeueHealth, the care delivery and provider enablement business of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), formed the ACO in partnership with Medical Home Network (MHN) to support Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) transition to value-based care. MHN will serve as the new ACO's care enablement partner and brings its nationally recognized, practice-based care management model and technology solutions. The ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) model builds on CMS's Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model (GPDC) Model. It is designed to make it easier for providers to work together to improve care coordination and health outcomes for aligned traditional Medicare (Medicare Fee for Service) patients. An integral part of the new model is advancing health equity to bring the benefits of accountable care to underserved communities.

The NeueHealth Partners Community ACO is partnering with 20 FQHCs in Missouri, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana serving almost 20,000 Medicare beneficiaries.

"NeueHealth is eager to continue our work helping providers transition from volume to value and reduce health inequities for beneficiaries," said Megan North, President of NeueHealth Solutions.

Since 2009, MHN has been a pioneer in transforming care and building healthier communities in the safety net. MHN has deep experience partnering with FQHCs in Chicago, Illinois and other states to significantly improve outcomes and quality of care and reduce health disparities.

"MHN is thrilled to partner with NeueHealth in the new ACO REACH model, which we were pleased to see encourages participation from safety net providers and has many elements that relate to health equity," said Melanie Tan, VP, Strategy and Growth, MHN. "Leveraging MHN's proven care model, it's a great opportunity for FQHCs to enhance their care management capabilities."

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth is developing the next generation, integrated healthcare system aimed at significantly reducing the friction and current lack of coordination between payors and providers to enable a truly consumer-centric healthcare experience. NeueHealth delivers high-quality virtual and in-person clinical care to approximately 500,000 value-based patients through its owned and affiliated providers.

About Medical Home Network

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected and community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

