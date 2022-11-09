HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES PROFESSIONAL & EXECUTIVE RISK PRACTICE

New HUB Practice Formalizes HUB's Specialization in Professional and Executive Liability Insurance Products, Risk Solutions and Claims Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of its Professional & Executive Risk (ProEx) Specialty Practice. The new practice brings together over 100 HUB specialists with executive liability, professional liability, tech/cyber, and transactional risk insurance placement capabilities, and specialized risk and claims services. Together they'll advise clients on navigating the changing risk landscape to protect their personal and organization's reputation and assets from complex insurance issues that arise from claims and litigation exposures.

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

"The HUB ProEx practice continues our strategy to provide the best resources, specialists and expertise, for public, private and nonprofit clients who are experiencing greater exposure and risk every day," said Marc Cohen, CEO and President of HUB International. "HUB's ProEx team has proven expertise in the professional, financial and executive risk areas, advising C-suite clients on their potential exposures and creating innovative insurance and risk solutions for their needs."

HUB ProEx will be led by David Garrigus who will manage the overall North American practice and growth strategy. Garrigus has nearly 20 years of experience as a broker focused on executive management and professional liability of large and complex risks. He joined HUB in 2019 as Executive Vice President and as the Regional Management Liability, Professional Liability, Cyber, and Transactional Risk Practice Leader. He will lead the practice that includes experienced former professional and executive risk attorneys to serve as a resource for HUB throughout North America.

"Today, organizations are exposed to a more complex and costly legal and regulatory environment, and the risks are only going to get more complicated," said Garrigus. "Our ProEx team has been helping these organizations delivering more comprehensive solutions that provide better placement, analytics and insights to protect them from existing and evolving threats."

HUB's ProEx practice works with clients throughout North America providing insurance, risk advice and claims advocacy, particularly in four product segments:

Executive Liability – Directors & Officers Liability (D&O), Fiduciary Liability, Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Crime, and Kidnap, Ransom, and Extortion

Professional Liability – Errors & Omissions (E&O) including Lawyers Professional, Architects & Engineers Professional, and Healthcare Professional Liability

Transactional Risk - Representations & Warranties, Tax Indemnity, Litigation & Contingent Risk; and

Cyber, Technology E&O, and Intellectual Property.

Additionally, the ProEx practice will work alongside HUB's established Specialty and industry practices to develop industry-specific placements, and advisory risk and claims guidance based on industry analytics and insights.

Learn more about the ProEx Specialty practice, here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited