Givex Survey Finds Inflation Will Impact the Gift-Giving Plans of 68 Percent of Canadians This Holiday Season

The global fintech company releases the results from its 2022 Holiday Gift Card Survey in partnership with Angus Reid on consumer gift card trends

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Givex (TSX: GIVX ) (OTCQX: GIVXF), the Toronto-based global fintech company, released the results of its 2022 Holiday Gift Card Survey in partnership with the Angus Reid Institute. The survey explored Canadian spending habits and attitudes toward gift cards ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

The survey sampled over 1,500 Canadians across all provinces to gain insights into their holiday gift-giving plans and gift card spending habits. The findings highlight the impact inflation will have on Canadians' holiday spending this year, with over two-thirds (68%) of Canadians reporting that inflation will impact their plans to give gifts. Supporting this sentiment, 41% of respondents said they would most like to receive a gift card for necessities such as groceries and gas this holiday season.

"This year, Canadians have felt the impact of inflation with rising costs at grocery stores, housing costs, and at the pump," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex, "The data from our survey reflects the impacts of the rising cost of goods and offers key insights into the incentives of shoppers ahead of the industry's busiest time of year. As shoppers turn to gift cards to lessen their stress this holiday season, Givex provides retailers with the critical infrastructure to ensure a smooth experience to serve their customers better."

Key findings from the survey include:

Inflation Impacts

When asked if inflation has impacted gift-giving plans this holiday season, 68% of Canadians agreed.

Promotions

Canadians want to take advantage of deals. When asked about what kind of promotions would increase the likelihood of purchasing a gift card, more than half (53%) of respondents said they would be more likely to purchase a gift card this holiday season with an offer for a discounted card (such as 20% off $100 ).

Spending Habits

Despite financial challenges, over one quarter (27%) of Canadians plan on spending $200 or more on gift cards this holiday season, with 61% expecting to spend at least $100 .

General Trends

When asked what type of gift card Canadians would most like to receive as a gift this holiday season, the top choices were credit card gift cards (50%), restaurant gift cards (41%) and necessities (41%). Other picks include:

Necessities

Approximately four in ten Canadians say they would most like to receive a gift card for necessities such as a supermarket or gas card this year.

Incentives

When asked about primary incentives for purchasing gift cards this holiday season, more than three-quarters (79%) of respondents said purchasing a gift card is less stressful than buying a physical gift. Of note, other incentives include:

High inflation is expected to impact many Canadians this holiday season. Gift cards and promotions can alleviate stress and provide some financial relief for consumers, and they will play a pivotal role in the future of Canadian holiday spending. These findings highlight spending patterns among the general population and enable businesses to make strategic decisions that can impact their bottom line during one of the busiest times of the year.

For more information about Givex technology, visit givex.com .

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com .

