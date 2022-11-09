Fraud.net's Award-Winning Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net, a leading provider of risk management solutions for the real-time economy, is proud to announce the launch of its Transaction AI™ Fraud & AML Monitoring and Revenue Enhancement Platform in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Fraud.net's innovative solution provides banks, fintechs, and digital enterprises the power of intelligent automation of risk management processes and streamlined orchestration of fraud data. The solution enables companies to help stop fraud, decrease risks, and meet compliance requirements more easily. In doing so, these companies can also establish much higher levels of trust with their customers, unlock growth opportunities in new geographies and product lines previously viewed as too risky, and create sustained and differentiated advantages over their competitors.

To achieve this, Fraud.net leverages over 20 AWS services to efficiently and effectively adapt to their clients' unique and changing needs, from supporting significant, fast-growing transactional volume to terraforming to other geographic locations as companies globalize.

Fraud.net co-founder Whitney Anderson shares, "Real-time payments are fast becoming the global standard, and they require near real-time, frictionless, AI-driven risk management solutions. By listing ours in AWS Marketplace, we can provide this critical capability to even more banks, fintechs, and digital enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to make every digital transaction safe, and we're excited at the prospect of protecting even more enterprises from sophisticated fraud threats via AWS Marketplace."

About Fraud.net:

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem, built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes, and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

