Connections Health Solutions to Bring Immediate Access Crisis Stabilization and Care to Prince William County, Virginia

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the leading innovator of immediate access behavioral health crisis care, today announced Prince William County has awarded Connections Health Solutions a contract to provide crisis receiving and stabilization services for the county. The Company will support the crisis receiving center's design and buildout and will operate the center located in Woodbridge, Virginia.

"Prince William County knows that mental health care is health care, and the community has rallied around a solution to get individuals in crisis the care they need, right when they need it," said Chair At-Large Ann Wheeler. "Throughout the procurement process, Connections Health Solutions demonstrated their expertise in providing high-quality, community-based behavioral health crisis care and an understanding of how to meet the unique needs of the community. We look forward to partnering with them to open the crisis receiving center and seeing the impact their model will have on those in need of this life-saving treatment and care."

Founded and developed by emergency department psychiatrists more than 15 years ago, Connections Health Solutions has been widely recognized as the national leader in crisis care; pioneering the 23-hour observation model and welcoming any, and all, members of the community experiencing a behavioral health crisis to receive care and treatment. The Company currently operates two of the largest and most studied behavioral health crisis receiving centers in the country and has expanded operations to include both rural and urban communities.

"Prince William County has shown their commitment to making mental health care accessible to all," said Colin LeClair, chief executive officer for Connections Health Solutions. "We are thrilled to have been selected as the partner to help bring the county's vision to life and are excited to work alongside county officials, members of the community, law enforcement, and local providers to make the crisis receiving center a place where treatment occurs and hope is restored."

Connections Health Solutions was awarded the contract after responding to the county's request for proposal. The crisis receiving center will offer individuals a safe, structured environment where they can receive treatment, recover, and connect to community-based support.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the leading innovator of behavioral health crisis care. The Company operates the two largest behavioral health crisis facilities in the nation and provides a range of services to help stabilize and treat people with mental health and substance use diagnoses. Connections' model emphasizes providing treatment in the least restrictive setting and has demonstrated improved quality and cost savings, including significantly reducing hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com

ABOUT PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

Prince William County is the second-largest county in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a population of nearly 467,000. A highly educated, racially and ethnically diverse population makes the county one of the most globally represented communities in the region. AAA Bond Ratings, awarded annually from all three ratings agencies, confirms a commitment to a thriving and robust economy. Prince William County encompasses a total area of 348 square miles and includes independent cities and towns, state and federal park properties, and Quantico Marine Corps Base. Steeped in rich history, surrounded by beautiful parks and open space, Prince William County is a community of choice where individuals, families and businesses choose to live, work and play.

