University of Louisville Hospital presents its evaluation of the Affinity Biosensor LifeScale rapid AST system at IDWeek 2022.

Affinity Biosensors announces that University of Louisville Hospital completed its evaluation of the LifeScale AST rapid antibiotic susceptibility system and presented the results at IDWeek in Washington, DC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study, titled PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE LIFESCALE AST RAPID AUTOMATED ANTIMICROBIAL SUSCEPTIBILITY SYSTEM, assessed the performance of LifeScale compared to the Beckman Coulter MicroScan WalkAway AST System™. The study enrolled positive blood cultures from patient samples containing Gram-negative organisms. For the 1277 drug/bug combinations essential agreement was 96.50% and categorical agreement was 98.04%. There were no very major errors and only 3 major errors. Results were available in 4.5 hours and required ~8 minutes of hands-on time.

The study was led by Dr. James Snyder (Ph.D., D(ABMM), F(AAM), Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at University of Louisville Hospital.

Said Dr. Snyder,

"Rapid and accurate AST Results are essential in support of antimicrobial stewardship and patient management. The LifeScale Rapid AST Technology meets these objectives and reduces the duration of empiric therapy. We look forward to implementing it."

Dr. Wes Hoffman, PharmD, BCIDP, Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist, U of L Health - Jewish Hospital, added:

"Rapid AST can help stewardship programs and hospitals make actionable and patient specific interventions on patients that can help fight against C. Difficile development as well as the development of resistance"

Ken Babcock, CEO of Affinity Biosensors, said,

"We thank Dr. Snyder and his team for rigorously testing LifeScale in anticipation of its clinical use. It is gratifying to see LifeScale's accuracy confirmed on actual patient samples when compared to a highly regarded standard-of-care care AST system, while providing rapid results that will have significant impact on patient treatment."

About LifeScale AST and Affinity Biosensors

Affinity Biosensors (Santa Barbara, CA) has developed in-vitro diagnostics systems based upon a unique sensor, the Suspended Microchannel Resonator. This microfluidic sensor has a mass resolution of <1 femtogram and can determine the masses of individual bacterial cells in an antibiotic solution, enabling AST results that are both fast and accurate. The disposable used to generate an AST is compact, stored at room temperature, and has 14 antibiotics targeting Gram-negative organisms from positive blood cultures. The system is currently under 510(k) review by the FDA and is available now for evaluation.

