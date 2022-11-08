Panasonic AccuPulse™4.0 Transducerized Tool Awarded "Product of the Year" in Fastening Solutions at ASSEMBLY Show

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic, a leader in cordless assembly technology, is proud to announce that its AccuPulse 4.0 Transducerized Tool Series was awarded "Product of the Year" in the Fastening Solutions category for New Product Awards at the 2022 ASSEMBLY Show in Rosemont, IL.

The New Product Awards honored five new products in five different categories, all displayed at the 10th annual Assembly Show. More than 225 exhibitors displayed the latest products and services in five categories, including Assembly Machines and Systems, Adhesives, Dispensing and Curling; Fastening Tools; Robotics and the Factory of the Future.

The AccuPulse 4.0, Panasonic's next generation transducerized mechanical pulse tool, was one of five nominees in the category selected by editors of Assembly Magazine, who received hundreds of submissions for the New Product of the Year Awards. Attendees voted over the three-day event, and ultimately selected The AccuPulse 4.0 as the top Fastening Tool of the showcase.

"Some tools are ergonomic. Some tools are accurate. Some are intelligent. It's rare to find a tool that combines all three. That's what caught our attention," said John Sprovieri, chief editor of ASSEMBLY. "The AccuPulse 4.0 offers precision, data collection and ergonomics. The tool has four onboard microcomputers and a transducer to manage torque sensing, motor control, power and wireless communication. It truly is a state-of-the art tool."

Key features of the AccuPulse 4.0 Transducerized series include:

20-120Nm torque control range with high speed and no reaction for increased worker safety and freedom of movement

Durable high-resolution non-contact torque transducer for reliable torque measurement

Patented double hammer mechanism and torque curve detection algorithm for high accuracy

Advanced programmable features for greater productivity and plant automation

2-way wireless communication with up to 99 parameters for advanced error proofing

Data collection for monitoring torque, angle, time, OK/NOK, pulses, and fastening curves

For more information about Panasonic AccuPulse 4.0 mechanical pulse tools, click here.

