10 ORTHOPAEDIC SURGEONS JOINING CRYSTAL CLINIC'S MEDICAL STAFF, INCLUDING NINE PREVIOUSLY AFFILIATED WITH ST. VINCENT CHARITY MEDICAL CENTER

Six new clinic locations added to Crystal Clinic's regional hospital system

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent news that St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland selected Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center to provide orthopaedic care to their patients, nine orthopaedic surgeons previously affiliated with St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will now care for patients at Crystal Clinic.

This newly announced arrangement provides patients of both St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and Crystal Clinic, as well as the larger Cleveland and Northeast Ohio region, with expanded access to Crystal Clinic's nationally-renowned orthopaedic care and Ohio's #1 leader for patient outcomes. This includes Crystal Clinic QuickCare for the immediate care of orthopaedic and sports injuries, physical therapy, and the new, award-winning Crystal Clinic inpatient hospital, which is equipped with today's latest advanced technologies in orthopaedic surgery and an environment to support healing.

"St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has played an essential role in caring for the greater Cleveland community for more than 150 years, and we are humbled and grateful to help our colleagues in orthopaedic surgery continue this legacy of care," said Paul Fleissner, M.D., chairman of the Crystal Clinic Board of Directors. "We are pleased to welcome them, as well as nurses, physical therapists, imaging technologists and other clinicians from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center."

Crystal Clinic welcomes the following orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff: Nicholas Callahan, D.O.; George Kellis, M.D.; Louis Keppler, M.D.; John Krebs, M.D.; Matthew Levy, M.D.; Amar Mutnal, M.D.; Brad Picha, M.D.; William Seeds, M.D.; D. Philip Stickney, M.D. and Bernard Stulberg, M.D.

Crystal Clinic will begin to provide care at previous St. Vincent Charity Medical Offices located at: 6701 Rockside Road in Independence, 33001 Solon Road in Solon, 25200 Center Ridge Road in Westlake, 2614 East Market St. in Warren, and 34600 Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills. Crystal Clinic will also continue to provide diagnostic imaging and physical therapy at 4400 Rockside Road in Independence.

"With the addition of these locations, we are expanding our regional footprint from 12 to 18 highly accessible locations throughout Northeast Ohio, most notably increasing our presence in Cuyahoga County," said Dr. Fleissner. "This expansion ensures we continue to provide convenient access to exceptional orthopaedic care for St. Vincent Charity patients, as well as all patients, as we continue to further our reputation as the national destination for orthopaedic and musculoskeletal care."

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 18 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including several Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care for sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,093 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic hospital system is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytic. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

