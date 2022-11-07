Tropical Açaí Launches Organic Shelf-stable Liquid Açaí Pulp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behold the Power of the Amazon! With a reputation for growing and supplying the most authentic Açaí, a newly developed product has been launched today by Tropical Açaí. From this family- owned, wholesale distributor and bulk supplier of 100% organic, non-GMO Açaí and Pitaya, comes the launching its Açaí Bowl in a Bag, liquid organic acai pulp. This premium-grade organic product is available exclusively from Tropical Açaí.

The Açaí berry is a well established superfood grown in Brazil and Tropical Açaí is proud of the fact they own the entire process. As a uniquely vertically integrated company, they maintain control over growing, harvesting, processing and packaging to sales and distribution.

"Our whole business model is from the farm to the table, and this is how we are able to guarantee the quality of our product, ensuring it has all of the powerful combination of antioxidants and omega oils" says Tropical Açai's chief executive officer, Renata Prates. "We have the fewest and cleanest ingredients with more than 80% Açaí pulp in each bag. Moreover, there are only 130 calories per serving, and it is low in sugar with only 15g".

"Save your precious freezer space with our exclusive Organic Açaí Bowl in a Bag, shelf-stable liquid Açaí pulp!" Says Marc Middleberg, President. "Each aseptically sealed Açaí soft serve bag has approximately 20 servings. So finally, here is the long awaited Açaí bowl solution for soft serve machines, just open and pour!"

The impact of this highly innovative product on business operations to juice bars and cafes is nothing short of significant where the preparation time is considerably shortened, allowing bowls to be prepared at a far quicker pace. Shipping and storage costs reduce significantly. No freezer storage and the ability to ship via ground transport makes it very attractive.

"We're very excited to offer this unique, delicious, healthy product to the market today," added Renata Prates. "Our focus is always on how to provide the best quality Açaí to the market and this product is the result of our continued investment in new product development."

Açaí Bowl in a Bag comes with the following features:

100% Organic certified

Non-GMO verified

Kosher certified

Stores at room temperature

All-natural ingredients

Rich in preserving antioxidants

No artificial colors or preservatives

Omega 3, 6 & 9 oils

Tropical Acai offers a range of exciting options for Açaí. In addition to their market leading frozen sorbets and pulp, this liquid has a 12-month shelf-stable life (1). As part of controlling the whole process, Tropical Acai also offers the option to supply the soft serve machines along with the soft serve bags as an all-inclusive package.

Tropical Açaí is able to ship Açaí in a Bowl directly via UPS, FedEx and USPS. Foodservice bags are 2kg (70oz) and equate to 20 frozen (3.5oz) packs. Foodservice cases comprise 4 (70oz) bags.

About Tropical Açaí.

Tropical Açaí, LLC is a leading provider to the frozen fruit and beverage industry. Tropical Açaí is dedicated to developing and supplying the highest quality, unadulterated Açaí and Pitaya products. With offices in New Jersey and Florida, USA and in Brazil, it is now a major global supplier. Please visit www.tropicalacai.com for more information.

(1) Currently development is on going to further extend shelf-life past 12 months up to 36 months

Contact Data

Contact Info

Marc Middleberg

Tropical Acai LLC

+1.855.550.2225

sales@tropicalacai.com

