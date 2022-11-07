Talesun Solar and ARTsolar formally start operation of 325MW PV module facility in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2022 local time, the 325MW PV module facility jointly built by Talesun Solar and ARTsolar was formally put into operation in South Africa.

(PRNewswire)

Representatives from the local government, industry associations and banks were present at the ceremony. Talesun Solar president Dong Shuguang was honored to be invited as a guest. Mr. Dong, on behalf of Talesun Solar, sent the most sincere wishes to ARTsolar and its employees via a video, and expressed the deepest respect to leaders who care about and support localized manufacturing in South Africa.

He said that Talesun Solar has been dedicated to customer-centric services, constant innovation and value creation over the past decade. Talesun Solar is a world-leading photovoltaic manufacturer with an annual capacity of 16GW of high-efficiency, single-crystal PV cells and 20GW of high-efficiency PV modules. The firm is a preeminent provider of innovative technology for complete renewable energy power solutions.

The inauguration of the 325MW PV module facility in South Africa represents a new beginning and milestone for the collaboration between Talesun Solar and ARTsolar, and serves as a catalyst and model for the quality-focused development of not only the local PV industry but also the whole of the local economy. The global drive to reach carbon peak and carbon neutrality heralds a great opportunity for the rapid development of the PV industry. Talesun Solar looks forward to enhancing its cooperation with ARTsolar, to delivering top-quality, high-performance PV modules to South Africa as well as the broader US and European markets, and to accelerating the rate at which the world as a whole will attain carbon neutrality.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talesun Solar