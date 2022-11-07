RADA USA hosts Rep. David Trone showcasing its current APS/CUAS capabilities and Manufacturing growth in Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep. David Trone recently visited Maryland based manufacturer RADA USA, a leading provider of advanced tactical radars. Trone met with the employees, toured the facility and received an Active Protection System (APS)/Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) radar demonstration at the newly expanded facility.

The visit showcased areas of growth within the organization, and the tremendous contribution RADA has made to the community since opening its doors here in 2019. The Congressman highlighted his work on mental health and addiction as well as the importance of federal funding for medical research.

Representative Trone met with RADA employees during his visit and expressed his appreciation regarding the products being manufactured here by Maryland workforce. His tour of the expanded facility was given by Bill Watson, CEO, RADA USA and Max Cohen, CEO, RADA Sensors.

RADA USA's multi-mission air surveillance radars are the sensor of choice for current and emerging tactical defense systems. RADA's tactical radars are ideal gap-fillers, complementing medium and long-range air surveillance missions. The radars can work in various installation methods depending on the mission: fixed site or on-the-move onboard tactical land vehicles or aboard littoral combat and surveillance ships.

"Just as it takes a whole team to develop next generation technology, it takes working together — across all levels — to really move the ball forward in securing our national and global security," said Congressman Trone. "RADA is a key player in this progress. Its team continues to provide good-paying jobs for Marylanders and top-level, cutting-edge security to ensure American service members are safe overseas."

"RADA is appreciative of the strong support that Rep. Trone has provided to the community and to RADA. His passion for finding solutions to the mental health and addiction crises has been a true inspiration. Rep. Trone's commitment to economic development has been a catalyst in RADA's growth in Montgomery County," said Bill Watson.

Congressman David Trone was elected to the House of Representatives in November 2018 to serve the 6th District of Maryland, which includes all or part of Montgomery, Frederick, Washington, Allegany, and Garrett Counties. Trone serves on the Appropriations, Veterans' Affairs, and Joint Economic Committees. In Congress, Trone is fighting to make progress on issues that matter to Marylanders, including the mental health and addiction crises, criminal justice reform, and funding for medical research.

About RADA USA

RADA USA, a subsidiary of Israel-based RADA Electronic Industries Ltd, is a defense electronics company specializing in the production and sales of all-threat, air surveillance combat radars. RADA USA was established in 2018 to serve the U.S. defense and aerospace markets. RADA USA offers advanced, pulse-Doppler, multi-mission AESA radars for tactical applications. These software-defined combat radars introduce hemispheric spatial coverage with an excellent price-performance ratio. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

