One GI® Expands Ohio Presence through a New Partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton, Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, One GI, the Home for Independent Gastroenterology, announced a new partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists (GHS) in Canton, Ohio.

GHS has been providing high quality, patient centric GI care to the Canton community since 1998. "We are excited to pair our established practice with the scale and business expertise of One GI," said Nabil Fahmy, MD, founder of GHS. "We see our partnership as a benefit to our patients, staff and our physicians."

One GI is a physician-centric gastroenterology healthcare organization that partners with gastroenterologists to help them manage, optimize, and grow their independent gastroenterology practices. GHS will be the twelfth GI health brand to join the One GI organization.

"GHS represents the type of partner we seek to work with, and we are thrilled to be able to grow with GHS into the future as we continue to expand in Ohio," said Robbie Allen, CEO of One GI. "We look forward to welcoming the GHS team to One GI!"

Steve Carmen, Managing Principal of Bayshore Growth Partners, served as the exclusive financial adviser to Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists, Inc.

One GI is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and powers gastroenterology practices located throughout the Eastern half of the United States. Founded and advised by a medical board of gastroenterologists, One GI is devoted to preserving private practice through consolidation.

