Hamilton Lane Expands Institutional Capabilities, Adding Senior Specialist Focused on Insurance Channel

The appointment underscores the firm's commitment to meet the growing interest of institutional insurance providers in bolstering their portfolios through broadened exposure to the private markets.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that Ryan Jaggers has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Insurance Solutions. In this newly-created role, Jaggers will work alongside John Brecker, Managing Director and Head of Client Solutions, Americas, to develop strategic sales plans for the U.S. insurance market. He will also work closely with Hamilton Lane's Client Solutions leads, consulting with prospects and clients and providing strategic guidance.

Brecker commented: "For insurance providers, the private markets remain a dynamic and fast-growing area of interest, particularly as they think about portfolio construction in light of today's volatile and uncertain market environment. As ever, Hamilton Lane remains focused on servicing our clients' specific private markets needs by providing deep knowledge and specialization across the industry's investment strategies and sectors. We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our firm and believe he will be instrumental in supporting our growing roster of insurance clients."

Jaggers brings nearly a decade of leadership experience across numerous insurance channels, delivering customized fixed-income, multi-asset, private equity, private credit and real estate investments for institutional clients. He was most recently Head of North America Insurance Solutions for Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Prior to that role, Jaggers served as Head of Insurance Solutions at Macquarie Investment Management/Delaware Investments.

"Hamilton Lane has the people, the products, the technology and the experience in delivering market-leading private markets solutions to premiere investors around the world. I am thrilled to be joining a collaborative team focused on leveraging world-class investment teams and innovative fintech partnerships to continue to provide best-in-class service to our clients," Jaggers said.

While Jaggers' role is new to the firm, Hamilton Lane has a long history of working with insurance providers for more than 25 years, and today oversees more than $93 billion in AUM and AUA* across the insurance marketplace globally.

*As of June 30, 2022

About Hamilton Lane



Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 575 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $824 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $107 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $717 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

