Fandex Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for Fantasy Sports Stock Exchange Platform

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fandex Inc. is excited to announce that the USPTO has granted U.S. Patent No. 11,436,674, which covers key aspects of our fantasy sports team and player stock exchange, further strengthening the company's intellectual property.

"This is a huge moment for us here at Fandex as our team has worked hard since 2017 to create this patented platform and we look forward to speaking with the market leaders in iGaming to discuss licensing and other partnerships" said Matt D'Alessandro, CEO of , Fandex. "The patent not only adds to our intellectual property portfolio covering our novel fantasy sports exchange, but it also strengthens our competitive advantage. We have additional patents pending as part of our IP protection strategy, and we will continue our innovation efforts to further enhance our market position and drive revenue growth."

"We are thrilled about our upcoming World Cup pay-to-play contest with our European betting partner, as well as our regular season and post season contests and partnerships with FanDuel, Sports Grid, PLZ, and others." Stu MacDonald Advisory Board Fandex.

Fandex is the first stock exchange that allows fans to buy and sell virtual shares of their favorite teams and players in over 12 sports 24/7/365 in and out of season, with more sports being added. Since 2017, Fandex has pioneered this new form of fantasy gaming/gambling and has been designated a "game of skill". With tens of thousands of users and thousands of dollars given away in prizes, Fandex's pay-to-play and free-to-play model platforms provide sports fans new and addictive ways to enjoy sports.

