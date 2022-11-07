AT&T and Boys & Girls Clubs of America Collaborate to Help Bridge the Digital Divide

AT&T expands its Connected Learning Center footprint to more locations, including at Boys & Girls Clubs, bringing the benefits of broadband and digital access to even more people

What's the news?

At its 20th Connected Learning Center (CLC) opening today at SER Metro in Detroit, AT&T* announced plans to reach 50 total centers nationwide through the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, including at Boys & Girls Clubs.

This initiative, part of a companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021-2023 to help address the digital divide, aims to provide communities with the connectivity, computers, and digital skills needed for success in school and in life. CLCs in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Augusta, GA were unveiled last month. For a complete list of CLCs across the country, go to att.com/connectedlearning.

"We know this support is vital to closing the digital divide and that's why we continue to prioritize our efforts in underserved communities around the country," said John Stankey, chief executive officer at AT&T. "The resources available in these centers are crucial to connecting more Americans to greater possibilities and helping them achieve educational, economic and work success."

Housed within local organizations supporting communities in need, AT&T Connected Learning Centers provide free access to a range of digital resources, including high-speed AT&T Fiber internet and Wi-Fi, Dell Technologies computers, The Achievery, a free digital learning platform created by AT&T, and digital literacy resources available through AT&T ScreenReady. Students and families also have access to free virtual and in-person tutoring and mentoring opportunities with AT&T employees.

"Today, access and connectivity online is critical to ensure kids and teens can succeed academically," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are thrilled to collaborate once again with AT&T to enable even more youth across the nation to achieve a great future."

The collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs will scale up the reach of CLCs and assist their mission to provide support for all young people, especially those in need. Like the other CLCs, the ones at Boys & Girls Club locations will give students a place to access free high-speed connectivity, essential digital resources, and take advantage of tutoring and other support opportunities, helping them reach their full potential.

Why is this important?

The digital divide impacts millions without an internet connection. With connectivity fueling nearly everything we do, strong communities and equitable opportunities for all people depend on access to high-performance connectivity they can afford – and the digital literacy resources that promote its safe and effective use.

Bridging the digital divide requires businesses, nonprofits and government to come together to bring high-quality connectivity to millions of people that need it most. High-quality connectivity that is affordable, as well as the digital skills and resources, are crucial to thrive in our modern world.

What else should I know?

These efforts, and more, are part of AT&T's "Bridge to Possibility" campaign, focused on driving awareness of the challenges caused by the digital divide and the collective response needed to address it. Efforts included:

Indiana , as part of a public-private partnership to deliver high-speed internet to more than 20,000 homes and businesses located in unincorporated parts of the county. Launching AT&T Fiber in Vanderburgh County , as part of a public-private partnership to deliver high-speed internet to more than 20,000 homes and businesses located in unincorporated parts of the county.

$10 million to support the distribution of more than 26,000 free computers to students and families in need. AT&T employees participating in activities to help bridge the digital divide, including distributing more than 1,000 refurbished laptop computers and rolling up their sleeves to help beautify CLCs in several cities. These efforts built on our recently announced commitment of more thanto support the distribution of more than 26,000 free computers to students and families in need.

Free digital literacy workshops hosted by employees throughout October to help newly connected parents, caregivers and families gain the skills and confidence they need to use technology leveraging resources developed in collaboration with the Public Library Association.

AT&T Connected Learning Centers complement the company's participation in low-cost service programs like Access from AT&T and the federal Affordable Connectivity Program by giving qualifying households the skills and resources needed to experience the full benefits of connectivity.

As part of its ongoing commitment to championing digital inclusion for underserved communities, Dell Technologies donates Dell OptiPlex computers and Dell monitors which feature integrated audio and webcams to support virtual learning. At our currently open CLCs, Overland-Tandberg, a leading global technology and IT services company and a Black-owned company part of AT&T's Supplier Diversity Initiative, provided the onsite configuration of the computers.

Learn more at att.com/connectedlearning.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,900 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

*About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

We're committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives. As part of our companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2023 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today's learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we've committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

