Temu Further Increases Transparency to Help Consumers Make Better Decisions

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace offering year-round wholesale prices, is raising the bar on customer care by giving consumers unprecedented transparency on sellers and delivery schedules to help them make smarter purchase decisions.

As a third-party online marketplace, Temu connects small businesses to consumers directly through its website at www.temu.com and mobile apps (Android and iOS). But consumers can become overwhelmed by choices, especially if there is little to distinguish one small business from another.

Product listings on Temu include detailed information about the merchandise and the small business, including:

Number of consumers who have bookmarked or "followed" a store

Overall sales performance for the store

Number of consumers who have saved an item to their shopping cart

The number of products a store has listed for sale

Star ratings and customer reviews of the store

This information can help consumers make better decisions that suit their needs. For example, an item in many consumers' shopping carts is more likely to go out of stock. Similarly, a store with poor sales performance and a limited product range can be a warning flag for prospective customers. The transparency that helps consumers make better purchase decisions also incentivizes sellers to improve their product quality and service.

In terms of shipment information, Temu has gone further than the standard practice of stating an estimated delivery date by giving the day-by-day breakdown of historical delivery completion. Customers are given a $5 credit if deliveries are late, another first in the e-commerce industry.

"By being transparent about our shipping times and small business partners, we give consumers the information they need to make the best choices." said a Temu spokesman. "These measures are driven by Temu's values of putting customers first and integrity."

Since its launch in September 2022, Temu has gained a following among consumers who value quality and affordability. Temu is a US online marketplace held by Nasdaq-listed PDD Group (Nasdaq: PDD), which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, one of the largest commerce platforms in the world.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of the Nasdaq-listed PDD Group, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Group:

PDD Group (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational conglomerate that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including US-based marketplace Temu and Pinduoduo in China. PDD Group has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018. The PDD Group shares with its subsidiaries the sophisticated network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities built up from serving approximately 900 million consumers and working with more than 11 million suppliers and brands.

