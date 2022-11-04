Time Change for MasTec's Fireside Chat at the Robert W. Baird 2022 Global Industrial Investor Conference

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management's fireside chat presentation with its covering analyst at the R.W. Baird Global Industrial Institutional Investor Conference has been moved Tuesday, November 8th at approximately 5:15 p.m. Central Time.

The audio may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com. Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

