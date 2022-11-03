WellNow Allergy's Dr. Jeanne Lomas Awarded 40 Under 40 by Buffalo Business First

Jeanne Lomas , D.O., Director of Allergy and Immunology, WellNow Allergy, recognized for her commitment to patient care and community involvement

Innovation in allergy care and patient experience has contributed to establishing WellNow Allergy as a leading allergy provider in Western New York

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeanne Lomas, D.O., Director of Allergy and Immunology, WellNow Allergy, has been named as one of Buffalo Business First's 2022's 40 Under 40 winners. Dr. Lomas's dedication to her patients and the community, as well as her focus on removing the obstacles to care that currently exist for many people who suffer from allergies, contributed to this honor.

Dr. Lomas led WellNow Allergy's launch in 2020, partnering with the leading urgent care provider WellNow Urgent Care, supported by TAG -The Aspen Group. With three WellNow Allergy locations currently open and plans to expand the service throughout the WellNow Urgent Care network, even more patients will soon have access to quality allergy care in their geographic area. WellNow Allergy is quickly becoming a disruptive force in making comprehensive allergy testing and immunotherapy available and accessible for patients of all ages.

"As a proud Buffalo native, this recognition is particularly exciting to me," said Jeanne Lomas, D.O., Director of Allergy and Immunology at WellNow Allergy. "Allergies are on the rise all over the United States and particularly in Western New York, and proper diagnosis and treatment of allergies can make such a significant impact on a patient's quality of life. The work we do every day at WellNow Allergy helps to remove barriers to allergy care and ease the stress created by growing demand and a nationwide shortage of allergists."

"Dr. Lomas is an accomplished leader who cares deeply about making quality allergy care more accessible," said John Radford, M.D., President of WellNow Urgent Care. "Her commitment to her patients and mentorship to the WellNow Allergy team, as well as her community advocacy, is integral to our mission of bringing better, more convenient care to more patients."

In the coming months, Dr. Lomas will be partnering with WellNow Clinical Research to lead clinical trials related to asthma and other respiratory conditions with patients in Western New York. WellNow Clinical Research is a growing leader for clinical research in community settings, allowing patients to contribute to clinical advancements and access cutting-edge treatments.

Dr. Jeanne Lomas attended the University at Buffalo for undergraduate studies and completed her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA. She completed her pediatric residency, chief residency and allergy fellowship training at the University of Rochester. Most recently, she held a dual appointment at the University of Rochester in the department of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology as well as the department of Allergy, Immunology & Rheumatology. During her time at the University of Rochester, Dr. Lomas treated both adult and pediatric patients and served as clinical director for Pediatric Allergy & Immunology. She is also founder and co-director of the multidisciplinary pediatric Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) program.

