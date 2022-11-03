Ocean Spray Partners with JoJo Siwa in "Power Your Holidays™" Social Campaign to #JiggleWithUs

JoJo Duets the Iconic Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce this Holiday Season to a new "Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle" Tune

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, today announced JoJo Siwa, award-winning dancer, singer, actress, and social superstar joins their Power Your Holidays™ social campaign for this year's holiday season. In celebration of the 110th anniversary of Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce, the Power Your Holidays™ campaign and JoJo pay homage to the iconic, beloved jiggle of the sauce through dance to demonstrate how the cranberry brings the real party. JoJo Siwa uses Ocean Spray's new tune "Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle" to create a TikTok duet with Ocean Spray Cranberry sauce.

"I grew up on Ocean Spray® products, and especially love their cranberry sauce during the holidays!" said JoJo Siwa. "Everyone that looks forward to this just as much as I do should #JiggleWithUs!! Let's bring the cranberry party to life!"

Fans can find JoJo's dance and interpretation of the cranberry sauce jiggle on TikTok and Instagram Reels with an opportunity to do their own duet. The trending track for this duet – an original created by Mack Goudy Jr. of the legendary electronic dance group: The Detroit Grand Pubahs – "Wiggle Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle" was custom-made in celebration of jellied cranberry sauce and just recently debuted in Ocean Spray's new holiday TV spot.

"We are thrilled JoJo, who is known for fantastic moves and music has joined the campaign to kick off the 'Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle' and duet with the perfect party guest this holiday – the coveted cranberry sauce," said Dan Hamilton, Head of Marketing CoE at Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. "We know the jiggle moves shared on social media will inspire everyone to party and jiggle this holiday season in a fun and bold way!

This holiday season, Ocean Spray has also partnered with No Kid Hungry, providing powerful assistance to those who need it most this holiday season. Consumers can scan QR codes served to them via ads, instore signage, instore displays and be directed to the allthatpowersweeps.com landing page where consumers can upload their receipt if they spend $10.00 or more on Ocean Spray® products. Every receipt can help provide 10 meals through No Kid Hungry and, as an additional surprise and delight, 500 people who donate will win their shopping cart for FREE (up to $100 max). Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

To learn more about how Ocean Spray transforms the holidays, their Power Your Holidays™ campaign, and to view the new creative spots airing across television and online, visit allthatpower.oceanspray.com or www.wigglewigglejigglejiggle.com.

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 farmer families in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

