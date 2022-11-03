Health iPASS Announces New Partnership with Azalea Health

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health iPASS , a Sphere Company, announces its partnership with Azalea Health, a leading healthcare IT provider that offers EHR, RCM, and telehealth solutions to ambulatory practices and hospitals. Health iPASS will now be available in the Azalea Health API Marketplace , which focuses on application program interface (API) developer organizations compatible with Azalea Health for seamless integration. This new alliance enables a direct integration, which will unlock additional Health iPASS services and features for Azalea Health users.

"Health iPASS has been great to work with," remarked Adam Morris, Vice President of Business Development at Azalea Health. "Their functionality incorporates seamlessly, and they have created solutions to greatly increase the end user experience. We look forward to growing our partnership."

Known for its patient financial management software, Health iPASS offers a full product suite that boosts patient payments - from pre-arrival to post insurance adjudication – through a digital-first approach with solutions like Advanced eBilling, a Digital Billing platform that leverages Text-to-Pay & Email-to-Pay with custom dunning.

"Health iPASS is truly an end-to-end solution for providers looking to collect more from patients while increasing patient engagement. We offer innovative billing and collection tools and can offer these features to Azalea Health users. We are excited to offer all these features to Azalea Health users directly," commented Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and Group President at Health iPASS.

Key partners like Azalea Health support the Health iPASS mission to be Better Together. For more information, visit our website at healthipass.com .

MC: Valerie Ray – valerie.ray@healthipass.com

