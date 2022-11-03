Harvest Capital Establishes Hong Kong Office to Help Its Portfolio Companies Meet Their Global Expansion Goals

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Capital, a Chinese Private equity capital (PE)firm focused on value investing in the consumer goods and services sectors, recently opened its Hong Kong office. The office will serve as a regional hub from which the company will explore Hong Kong and foreign capital markets as well as connect with overseas investors.

As an international financial center, Hong Kong has a well-established equities market and a robust legal system, with its lawyers, accountants and business executives known for their high level of professionalism, while the city plays a critical role in connecting the mainland and international financial markets. The new office is expected to make full use of its locational advantages and to provide strong impetus for the rollout of Harvest Capital's globalization roadmap in conjunction with its Shanghai and Beijing teams.

"The Hong Kong office is an important part of our global portfolio. We look forward to building a more comprehensive, broader, and closer relationship with investors, capital markets and potential partners through the office, as well as providing a more cutting-edge perspective for Harvest Capital's investment portfolio and post-investment empowerment." said Xiangqian Song (Alan Song), founding partner and chairman of Harvest Capital.

Founded in 2007, Harvest Capital focuses on China's consumer goods and services industries, and is one of the few value creation funds in China that has the ability to invest at scale. With funds under management exceeding 26 billion yuan, the company's mission is to support the sectors of the companies that it invests in and to build these companies into national brands.

As the most committed practitioner of empowerment investment, Harvest Capital has consistently provided companies with long-term comprehensive financial solutions, strategic consulting services, and efficiency improvement solutions. The firm's customers include Eastroc Beverage Group (Beverages), Laiyifen (Snack retail), Aimer Lingerie (Underwear clothing), Zhongyin Babi Food (Breakfast retail), Qiaqia Food (Fried nuts), Jiajia Food (Condiment), Easyhome New Retail Group (Home building materials retail), Meituan (Life service platform), Jinmailang (Instant food), Small Can Tea (Tea brand), Home Original Chicken (Chinese fast food chain), Wenheyou (Cultural and creative catering), NewPearl Ceramics Group (Ceramic wall and floor tiles) and Didi (Car hailing services).

The opening of the HK office is expected to help Harvest Capital better connect with domestic and foreign capital markets as well as serve domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and investors more efficiently. In addition, the office will serve as an intermediary by coordinating resources in and outside of China, assisting them with overseas communications, helping them improve capital and time efficiency, while enhancing the overall quality of their products and services.

Harvest Capital expects that having a presence in Hong Kong will allow the firm to fully leverage the city's advantages as a global financial center, as well as the many favorable policies enacted in the Special Administrative Region.

Furthermore, the new office will actively collaborate with the relevant upstream and downstream players and various government departments to help more Chinese consumer goods and services providers find their place in international capital markets and achieve greater commercial value.

