Calamu Partners with Wasabi Technologies to Deliver Highly Secure Cloud Storage Vaults

Companies Combine Award-Winning Data Security with the World's Most Affordable Hot Cloud Storage

CLINTON, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu , a pioneer in data-first security and cyberstorage, today announced a partnership with Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company . Together the companies provide enterprise organizations with highly secure and affordable data storage vaults by combining Calamu Protect and Wasabi cloud storage.

Calamu Technologies Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Calamu Technologies Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Together the companies provide enterprise organizations with highly secure and affordable data storage.

Many organizations are turning to public cloud to keep up with growing data volumes and to power business-critical enterprise applications. A key component is data security, requiring IT organizations to integrate a multi-layered approach to protect data from ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.

Wasabi hot cloud storage offers high performance data storage with object level immutability that ensures data cannot be altered in any way. Priced significantly less than large hyperscale providers or on-premises storage options, Wasabi customers benefit from predictable pricing with no fees for egress or API requests. Calamu Protect turns Wasabi-powered data storage into a highly secure cyberstorage vault , adding patented data processing and award-winning security features.

"The combination of Calamu and Wasabi offers a highly secure cloud storage solution, one that prevents data from being stolen or leaked while simultaneously boosting reliability and durability of stored data," said Jeff Weinstein, President & COO at Calamu. "Together, the integrated solution enables enterprises to store data in the cloud without risk that it can be lost, stolen, maliciously encrypted, or held for ransom."

Complementing existing IT security frameworks, Calamu Protect bridges the gap between perimeter defenses and reactionary recovery solutions. The technology will automatically detect suspicious anomalies and self-heal the environment, ensuring sensitive data stays out of enemy hands and remains available for business operations.

"Organizations are increasingly relying on the cloud to drive business-critical operations, underpinned by affordable and secure storage," said David Boland, VP of Cloud Strategy, Wasabi Technologies. "Integrating Calamu Protect with Wasabi hot cloud storage provides an advanced layer of data and information security while mitigating the risk of internal and external threats."

Available Today

Calamu Protect with Wasabi is available today. For more information, read the Solution Brief .

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and The Bucket .

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data protection with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of cyberstorage and data-first technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu follow on Linkedin or visit www.calamu.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calamu Technologies Corporation