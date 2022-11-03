Bloom Nutrition Takes Its Viral Greens On-The-Go With New Travel-Friendly Stick Packs

TikTok's Favorite Wellness Brand Makes Superfood Formula More Convenient Than Ever

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom , the company redefining the health and wellness space with its easy-to-use, effective products, announced today their best-selling viral Greens & Superfoods Powder are available in travel-friendly Stick Packs. With the launch of Greens Stick Packs, Bloom makes it even easier to get the 30+ essential nutrients including whole fruits and vegetables, fiber, probiotics and more in their delicious take-anywhere greens powder.

Bloom Travel-Friendly Sticks Packs (PRNewswire)

Bloom Greens Stick Packs are the exact same formula found in their signature Greens tubs, now in single-serve packets that fit perfectly in any purse, carry-on, gym bag, desk drawer and beyond. Formulated with no artificial flavors or coloring, Bloom Greens contain a delicious blend of clean ingredients that are naturally high in micronutrients and antioxidants like barley grass, wheatgrass and spirulina, which strengthen the body's natural defense – all while remaining gluten-free, non-GMO, with no added sugar and 100 percent natural ingredients.

"Any time I travel, run errands or find myself on a tight schedule, I always pack a small container of our Greens to-go, and I know I wasn't the only one. Many Bloom fans have been asking for a more convenient way to enjoy our Greens wherever they are, and we're thrilled to have found the solution" says Mari Llewelyn, Co-Founder of Bloom Nutrition. "My husband and I created Bloom with the mission of providing approachable and delicious health supplements that are designed to fuel women's fitness journeys while giving your body the nutrients it needs to bloom. Our new Stick Packs make becoming your best self easier than ever before with high-quality nutrition you can take anywhere."

Bloom Greens Sticks are available in the classic best-selling flavors – Berry, Mango and Coconut – and are Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free and Plant-Based, retailing for $34.99 per 15-stick pack. For those who simply can't decide on a favorite, the stick packs also come in a variety pack that includes five sticks of each flavor. Customers can now buy Bloom Greens Sticks online at bloomnu.com and through Amazon where the brand is top-selling with over 21 thousand glowing reviews.

For more information about the product and brand visit bloomnu.com , and follow @bloomsupps on Instagram and @bloomnu on TikTok.

About Bloom:

Bloom, the health and wellness company founded by Mari Llewellyn, rose to fame as a result of her coveted Greens & Superfoods Blend. In addition to this fan-favorite product, Bloom also offers effective gym supplements, Mari's Matcha, collagen mixes and more - all of which are made with hand-picked ingredients to create benefit-driven products. During Mari's personal fitness and health journey, she struggled to find health supplements with high quality ingredients that tasted delicious, thus Bloom was born: approachable and delicious health supplements designed to fuel your fitness journey and give your body the nutrients it needs to bloom.

Bloom Launches in Target (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloom Nutrition