Arcellx Announces Presentation of New Clinical Data from Its CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

-- ASH abstract contains previously presented data from June 2022 --

-- New clinical data from a recent data cut will be presented at ASH --

-- Company to host a live webcast event with an expert panel of clinicians to discuss the clinical results on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases, today announced that new clinical data from its Phase 1 study of CART-ddBCMA in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The data in the ASH abstract contains previously presented data from a May 3, 2022, data cut. The presentation at ASH will include new data with longer follow-up period and additional patients from a recent data cut.

Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1 Study of CART-ddBCMA for the Treatment of Subjects with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Speaker: Matthew J. Frigault, M.D., Assistant Director of the Cellular Therapy Service at Massachusetts General Cancer Center, and Instructor at Harvard Medical School

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Session Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 3313

Webcast Event:

Arcellx will host a live webcast event with an expert panel of clinicians to discuss the clinical results on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CT. The event will be accessible from Arcellx's website at www.arcellx.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.

About Arcellx, Inc.



Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy by engineering innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx believes that cell therapies are one of the forward pillars of medicine and Arcellx's mission is to advance humanity by developing cell therapies that are safer, more effective, and more broadly accessible. Arcellx's lead product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, is being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) in an ongoing Phase 1 study. CART-ddBCMA has been granted Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Arcellx is also advancing its dosable and controllable CAR-T therapy, ARC-SparX, into the clinic through two programs: ACLX-001 in r/r MM and ACLX-002 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Visit www.arcellx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Arcellx's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Arcellx's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other reports, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, that Arcellx may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Arcellx assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

