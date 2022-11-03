ADKISSON PITET LLP RECEIVES "TIER 1" RANKING IN APPELLATE LAW FROM U.S. NEWS/BEST LAW FIRMS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adkisson Pitet LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in Appellate Law by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2023 "Best Law Firms." This is the 3rd year in a row that the firm has been selected for this Tier 1 ranking.

"For over 20 years, Adkisson Pitet LLP attorneys have handled writs and appellate matters for our clients," says Christopher L. Pitet, managing partner - Orange County office. "We have extensive experience in prosecuting and defending appeals and extraordinary writs before a variety of appellate courts at both the state and federal level, and also in a wide variety of jurisdictions nationwide."

According to U.S. News - Best Lawyers®, "Achieving a tiered ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® 'Best Law Firms' signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise … Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients from the same communities and practice areas."

About Adkisson Pitet LLP: Adkisson Pitet LLP handles litigation of all types, including business litigation, intellectual property litigation, insurance coverage and bad faith, real estate litigation, and trust and probate. creditor-debtor law, corporate and business law, labor and employment, and general legal advice and counseling.

