vivo Connects Passionate Football Fans with GIVE IT A SHOT Campaign at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leading technology company, vivo proudly announced it is the Official Smartphone and the only Official Sponsor in the smartphone industry of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM in September. Now, it is only a few weeks until the start of this world's most-watched sporting event.

This year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is expected to attract international football fans to Qatar to watch the games live with billions tuning in across the world. Kicking off on November 20, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will feature 32 international teams across 64 matches.

(PRNewswire)

For hundreds of years, football has brought together communities from all parts of the world with a shared love of the game. As the first FIFA World CupTM to take place during winter months in the Northern Hemisphere, this quadrennial tournament transcends boundaries and unites people across the world, creating connections regardless of race, gender, age, or nationality. That joy and sense of togetherness will not only be enjoyed by those in attendance in Qatar but by all fans around the globe.

GIVE IT A SHOT, to connect global fans and break boundaries

(PRNewswire)

By embracing the power of technology, vivo, a leading technology brand, will bring people closer together with the #vivogiveitashot campaign .

The campaign represents a call-to-action for people to "Give it a shot" together with vivo no matter where they are. During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, fans are encouraged to take "shots" of unforgettable moments, join online and offline football challenges to make the "shots", "give it a shot" to connect with new people, step out of their comfort zone, and embrace new adventures or challenges in life.

As a company that is passionate about football, vivo's #vivogiveitashot campaign will encourage supporters across the world to embrace the football spirit. Utilizing the world's popular social platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, the campaign will launch in two waves to ensure everyone can enjoy the experience[1].

(PRNewswire)

The innovative first wave runs from now until November 16 and gives supporters the opportunity to post unlimited photos or videos with vivo or football elements on their Instagram accounts. vivo will provide social assets and give away gifts to help fans show the world how excited they are for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The second wave will be launched on November 14 until December 31 and aims to bring people together on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, to share moments worth celebrating with special vivo filters. The filters can be used to film social challenges with new friends from around the world.

Furthermore, vivo will also launch the #vAreHereToShare campaign from December 15 to 18 to drive engaging conversations as the grand finale of the tournament approaches. In addition to providing fans with a platform to discuss the semi-finals and final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the campaign will instigate cross-border exchanges of FIFA memories amongst families and friends, no matter where they are in the world.

vivo announced its agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) in 2017 to sponsor the FIFA World Cup™ for six years, covering two tournament cycles. The time has now come for vivo and fans to join together and enjoy the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

[1] Fans participating in the #vivogiveitashot campaign—first and second waves—must add the #vivogiveitashot hashtag to photos and videos to stand a chance to win official FIFA World Cup™ or vivo gifts. Terms and conditions apply: https://www.vivo.com/en/activity/fifatnc

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE vivo