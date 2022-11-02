SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Barclays PLC of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022 - (NYSE: BCS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Barclays PLC.

Shareholders who purchased shares of BCS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays American Depositary Receipts on a U.S. open market between February 18, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) as of December 31, 2020 and February 18, 2021, Barclays had a material weakness in its internal control environment due to the fact that the over-issuance had occurred and was not immediately identified; and b) they failed to disclose that as of February 18, 2021 (i) Barclays Bank PLC ("BBPLC") had and was selling unregistered securities in excess of the amounts registered by the August 2019 shelf registration statement, (ii) BBPLC was violating U.S. securities laws and/or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, subjecting Barclays to legal liability, and (iii) BBPLC was required to conduct a rescission offer for those unregistered securities.

DEADLINE: November 22, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/barclays-plc-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=33230&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BCS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 22, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

