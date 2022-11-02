RDARS Eagle Nest Autonomous Drone-In-a-Box solution supports SpaceX Starlink Satellite Communications

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RDARS Inc. ("RDARS" or the "Company") (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF), an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, is pleased to announce its successful integration of the SpaceX Starlink High Speed internet services into its Eagle Nest Drone-in-a-Box product. This achievement provides RDARS with a unique Eagle Watch data transmission platform that delivers extremely reliable internet connectivity even in areas where cellular and other networks may be unavailable or unreliable. Starlink has proved itself to be a game changing technology by providing extremely low latency and high bandwidth connectivity for consumers and mission-critical business and defense operations.

Providing robust and reliable communications is a core requirement for the Eagle Watch Platform. One of the main issues facing commercial drone operations is communications outside of urban areas where maintaining sufficient internet connectivity may be challenging. Traditional solutions usually require expensive and old-fashioned VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) or BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) type Satellite modems, which are extremely expensive, complicated to use, and provide extremely limited bandwidth with high latency transmission due to the geosynchronous locations of the satellites. SpaceX Starlink provides over 350mb/s of satellite bandwidth for TCP/IP transmissions with sub-20ms latency and, in comparison, can even outperform certain landline fiber and cable internet offerings from local service providers. "I am super excited about this development and our continued rollout of additional features for Eagle Watch as we continue to incorporate our platform with the latest in technology to offer the best-in-class drone solutions in the marketplace," said Jason Braverman, Chief Technology Officer of RDARS.

The Eagle Eye drone supports connectivity through WiFi, Dual Band Cellular (including FirstNet), and LoS (Line of Sight) 915mhz radio, and can relay information via Eagle Nest or communicate directly with the Eagle Watch Command and Control Center. Similarly, Eagle Nest also offers several connectivity features including WiFi, Dual Cellular, LoS 915mhz, and now – Starlink. With its backup power systems, even in a complete power outage with a lack of cellular coverage, Eagle Nest and Eagle Eye can continue to function and provide situational awareness anywhere in the Starlink global coverage area. This will provide the utmost reliable data transmission to the Eagle Watch platform and the downstream transmission to public safety agencies that depend on our products.

"We are ecstatic about this milestone as is sets us apart and ahead from any other systems out there with one of the most reliable and super redundant drone communications data transmission possible in a security operating environment," commented Charles Zwebner, Chief Executive Officer of RDARS. "We are forging ahead aggressively on our game changing technology solutions and business plans," added Charles.

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an original equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform, comprised of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

