Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) Acquires Confluent Medical Equipment Line

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, announced the purchase of Confluent Medical Technologies' equipment manufacturing group, which includes their balloon forming equipment manufacturing as well as their testing and catheter manufacturing equipment capabilities. These will be rebranded as Interface Catheter Solutions (Interface), a return to its historic roots.

"The acquisition of the renowned Interface Catheter Solutions equipment line is a strategic investment that expands our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers," said Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT. "Globally recognized as the benchmark balloon catheter equipment platform, the Interface brand, and its dedicated team further strengthen our end-to-end catheter equipment manufacturing portfolio."

"MMT is the perfect steward for the Interface brand," said Dean Schauer, CEO of Confluent. "Confluent is excited to continue to grow our relationship with the MMT team. This deal allows Confluent to focus our energy on our Materials Science capabilities for production of Nitinol Components, Textiles, Balloons, Balloon Catheters, Polymer Components, and fully, finished devices utilizing these capabilities."

MMT will support the Interface Catheter Solutions legacy through continued product innovation, thoughtful integration within its equipment line, and reinforcing its position as a global leader in the industry. As part of the acquisition, MMT will continue manufacturing Interface solutions at the Laguna Niguel, CA facility.

"The cardiovascular and neurovascular medical device markets demand quality and excellence along every step of development. Lives depend on it," said Atkinson. "The Interface brand is recognized globally for its quality, precision, and repeatability. It is our honor to bring this well-respected brand into our growing portfolio."

As a leading provider of high-precision manufacturing solutions for complex medical devices, MMT offers its customers a broad portfolio of technologies used to produce minimally invasive medical devices for life-saving procedures. Its robust offering expands beyond equipment and technologies to proof-of-concept, process development, and TotalCare aftermarket support and services.

