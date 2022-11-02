Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the third quarter of 2022 on November 17, 2022, at 10.00 am CET. The report will be published on November 17, 2022, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs.com. Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/221117

Or dial in to join the webcast:

Sweden: + 46 (0) 8 505 100 31

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217

bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

