BEACON ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Platform, Inc , the leading cloud-native platform for innovation in capital markets, asset management, and risk analytics, is enhancing the focus of its executive team to support the company's revenue growth and service expansion. Anya Boutov, Beacon's Chief Revenue Officer, takes on a new role as Chief Customer Officer.

Beacon's success in expanding both its customer base and the platform's functionality is creating a need to work more closely with customers to help them develop, deploy, and scale their technology transformations. As a result, Ms. Boutov is taking on the newly created role of Chief Customer Officer, to focus additional resources and expertise on nurturing and developing the company's growing customer base. Boutov previously held the title of Chief Revenue Officer, helping financial services businesses accelerate their digital transformation and developing all of Beacon's customer-facing functions globally. As one of the first hires, Boutov led Beacon's 20x revenue growth in 5 years as the company grew from 25 to over 240 employees. Prior to Beacon, Boutov was Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Capital Markets at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and a Vice President in Goldman Sachs.

"It has been very rewarding to help our customers realize the many benefits of working with Beacon: migrating to the cloud securely, boosting collaboration and productivity across teams of quants, developers, and business users, and transforming businesses by reducing reliance on legacy systems in favor of a modern and integrated platform," said Boutov. "I am looking forward to strengthening and expanding Beacon's customer community in this new role."

"Anya has been instrumental in our success to date and has great rapport with our customers," said CEO Singh. "Her shift in focus is critical to help Beacon's customers get the most from our platform, accelerate their time to market, and optimize their competitive advantages."

