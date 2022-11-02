ATTENTION OHIO HANKY PANKY FANS: S. ROSEN'S COCKTAIL RYE BREAD IS HERE FOR YOU - IN STORES AND AVAILABLE ONLINE AT AMAZON.COM

No Shortage of Cocktail Rye Bread (and Hanky Panky Base) for Ohio and the U.S.

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports indicating customers are having a hard time finding cocktail rye bread on grocery store shelves, particularly in Ohio, have led to growing concerns that fans of the popular appetizer Hanky Pankys will have to go without this holiday season. S. Rosen's Baking Co., however, is happy to report that their popular cocktail rye bread can be found at several major Ohio grocery stores* and are also available to order on Amazon.com.

"We anticipated this. We knew the departure of other manufacturers from the cocktail rye space would make it hard for people to find the cocktail rye they've come to know and love, and we're proud that we've been able to handle the increased demand to ensure it will still be a part of customers' holiday traditions," said Tim Lotesto, Senior Director, National Retail Key Accounts at Alpha Baking Co.

"We know Ohioans are serious about their Hanky Pankys and we certainly understand how integral cocktail rye bread is for this popular appetizer, as well as how important these recipes and culinary traditions are to peoples' holidays. We made a concerted effort to meet what we knew would be increased demand for these beloved items," added Lotesto.

To help prepare for increased cocktail rye demand this holiday season, the 113- year-old company started ramping up production of their cocktail rye months before the holidays with the goal of providing cocktail rye to everyone who wanted it. This preparation has paid off, and S. Rosen's is now the only brand offering traditional cocktail rye bread nationwide via both grocery store shelves and online ordering, including Amazon.com.

In addition to Hanky Pankys, popular holiday recipes and time-honored traditional appetizers featuring cocktail rye bread run the gamut including smoked salmon canapes, mini Reubens, and steak tartare, as well as more modern takes like mini avocado toast and cucumber sandwiches. For an array of festive cocktail rye recipes , visit www.SRosens.com/Recipes/Entertaining.

In Ohio, S. ROSEN'S COCKTAIL RYE is available at Meijer, Heinen's and Giant Eagle Supermarkets. In addition, independent retailers may also carry S. Rosen's cocktail rye bread. For more information, contact: 773-797-3355.

