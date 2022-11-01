XT.COM Lists ASGC (ASSA Global Coin) in Its Innovation Zone (Web3.0)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ASGC on its platform in the Innovation zone, and the ASGC/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-10-21 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ASGC for trading at 2022-10-20 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for ASGC is open at 2022-10-22 10:00 (UTC)

About ASSA Global Coin

Created in 2022, the ASSA Global Coin (ASGC) is native to the ASSA platform. The participants can be part of an autonomous, social and smart life. It provides an innovative platform equipped with low fees, building trust using Token Ecology. The participants govern the ASSA platform by directly deciding policies.

ASSA participants can acquire tokens as consensus recipients, and the incentive is presented as ASSA Global Coin. Other ways to earn tokens are incentives received as DAO participants by granting special privileges to token deposit participants and credit evaluation of platform participants.

ASGC is ERC-20 compatible and has a total supply of 100,000,000 (100 million). An ASSA DID (Decentralized Identity) is issued to participants using which they can prove themselves on the platform.

About ASSA

ASSA stands for Autonomous Social Smartlife Association. It is a cooperative for autonomous, social and smart life. The ASSA platform allows autonomy for anyone to participate and use the ecosystem. Participants can be actively involved by transacting, providing or supplying services, making requests and so on.

Website: http://asgc.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/+CfYimjpKt4VjNjFl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aswc_Official

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both ASGC and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in ASGC trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

