Wondershare's Claim Your Space Campaign Amplifies the Voices of Women -- Tell your Story to Inspire and Get Funded

For every story shared, Wondershare will donate $5 to Step Up and Dress for Success, the non-profit organizations that support women of all ages.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that Wondershare announces the official launch of the Claim Your Space Campaign. The goal of the campaign is simple: Wondershare wants to celebrate women who claim their space and empowers them to share their inspirational stories with the world. To accomplish this goal, Wondershare has teamed up with Step Up Women's Network and Dress for Success to create a campaign that aims to uplift women through financial support, mentorship and amplifying their voices.

To participate in the campaign, you will use a video or photo to capture their proud moments in the space they belong to. For example, show your daily work routine. Or if you are a dancer, show us how you practice in a studio. Then, share them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube between October 18th and December 30th, 2022 with the hashtags #ClaimYourSpace and #WonderSpace and tag @Wondershare and two friends in the post.

For every story shared, Wondershare will add the contributor to a draw for the chance to be 1 of 5 women to receive a $200 Woman's Empowerment Fund and be featured on Wondershare's social media pages and website. The effect of the Claim Your Space Campaign is twofold: firstly, it offers women a platform to inspire other women. Secondly, it provides inspirational leaders with the recognition they deserve and funding to use for whatever they like–be it more creative work, self-care, education, or anything that makes them feel good.

In addition, Wondershare will donate $5 to Step up Women's Network—which supports young women through mentorship programs—and Dress for Success which provides a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.

"Here's a beautiful idea," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare, "stories of Women thriving in the community. These stories are what people are drawn to, what they connect with. This campaign is driven to encourage and empower such individuals to be out there with confidence to express who they are anywhere in the world and at all times."

As a leader in the digital-creativity software industry, Wondershare wants to help women share their unique stories by providing them with the creative tools they need to make compelling videos with effects, titles, transitions, and music using the following list of software from Wondershare's versatile creative suite:

Filmora — a premier video editor for users at any skill level.

Filmstock — a stock library packed with trendy effects, stock images and music for all your video editing needs.

StoryChic — an IG story editor that elevates your posts, stories, reels, and various social content with 2000+ templates.

Sweet Selfie — a selfie camera featuring beauty effects, filters and trendy stickers.

"Wondershare products encompass the freedom of creative expression," says Jahagirdar. "They are the resources you need for your individual or your business brand. Whether you are producing shorts, feeds, stories, or reels or a long-format video, Wondershare can help with the tools you want to create your creative content."

Wondershare is also dedicated to providing innovative technologies that improve efficiency and offers utter convenience to their users across the globe:

PDFelement — a PDF editor that allows users to edit, convert, and sign PDFs on any device.

FamiSafe — a control app that safeguards youth in an all-around way.

Visit the Wondershare website at https://www.wondershare.com/claimyourspace.html and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter or YouTube to check out how Wondershare has teamed up with 4 women based in Vancouver to share their claiming space stories. The Claim You Space Campaign is now live, so go ahead and claim the space that's yours.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

