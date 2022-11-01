SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO ALHAMBRA, CALIFORNIA

The Most Innovative Indoor Entertainment Brand Expands Its Presence in Southern California

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced multi-unit franchisee Mohammed Zia will open a new Sky Zone in Alhambra, CA, further strengthening the industry leader's presence in Southern California. Zia currently owns and operates three Sky Zone locations in California and Nevada.

"The continued success of my three Sky Zone parks encouraged me to expand with a new location, bringing jobs and a place for San Gabriel Valley families to have fun in a healthy way," said Mohammed Zia, Sky Zone franchisee. "We are designing the park with the latest attractions and for the ultimate birthday party experience so we can't wait to celebrate with the community once we open our doors."

For nearly 20 years, Sky Zone has been at the forefront of innovating and reinventing the family entertainment center industry. Constantly modernizing, the category-leader offers a collection of over 60 attractions at its network of parks around the country. Sky Zone offers something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for kids under the age of six, Air Courts that give tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides (exclusive to Sky Zone) that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless opportunities to make memorable moments.

"As families look for new, interesting things to do away from screens and static environments, the active entertainment industry continues to grow exponentially," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at Sky Zone. "With this trend, we are seeing increased interest from existing franchisees to reinvest in their parks and open new ones. We are excited to expand our footprint with Mohammed as Southern California continues to be a profitable region for our franchise network."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: www.skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, founded in 2004, is the global leader in indoor active entertainment. Offering nearly unlimited ways to play for its 40+ million yearly visitors and hundreds of thousands of park members, Sky Zone helps families make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. The award-winning franchise also elevates celebrations from ordinary to extra, hosting millions of kids at unforgettable birthdays and parties every year. As the largest brand offering the latest and greatest activities and attractions, Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids, and kids at heart. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

