Kajabi Acquires Community Platform Vibely, Extending its Commitment to a Creator-First Business Model

Aggressive Move in Market Downturn Affirms Kajabi's Strength and Leadership That Has Driven Over $4.1 Billion in Creator Revenue

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi , the leading all-in-one platform for knowledge creators, today announced that it has acquired Vibely to further empower creators to build, manage and monetize their businesses on their own terms. The acquisition of Vibely, a platform for creators to build and lead vibrant communities, further extends Kajabi's commitment to giving creators everything they need to build successful knowledge-based businesses.

"The creator economy is clearly broken as the vast majority of creators aren't making a living wage from the great content they produce. When creators rely on social media, sponsorship deals or subsidies from creator funds, they have little control over their audience and little input on how to monetize their businesses," said Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi. "For over a decade, Kajabi has stood as the market standard through our comprehensive creator platform and business model that gives creators full control over building their brand, owning their audience, and monetizing their expertise, content, and now, communities. Our acquisition of Vibely is a further step in our mission to be the company for every creator who wants to turn their knowledge into income."

Kajabi's subscription-based business model gives creators complete control of their monetization strategies. This has proven enormously successful for both Kajabi and creators themselves as measured by performance metrics, including:

Kajabi customers have generated over $4.1 billion in revenue. Total customer revenue, or GMV, is currently at an annual run rate of $1.7 billion , which is the highest in Kajabi history.

Kajabi's customers earn, on average, over $30,000 /year in revenue. This includes creators working full-time on their businesses and working on their businesses as a side hustle.

As of Q3 2022, Kajabi creators who started on the platform this year have earned 20% more than those who started in 2021 or 2020. This accelerated growth shows that creators are earning more and faster on Kajabi.

With the acquisition of Vibely, Kajabi is extending the capabilities for creators to build deeper and more powerful communities by building real relationships that transform members into customers and customers into advocates. Rather than relying on social media sites where engagement with followers is constrained by the limitations of the platform and algorithms built to keep users on the platform, not with a specific creator, Vibely provides a centralized place within a creator's online business to excite audiences with their products and monetize their followers. Vibely, to be rebranded as Kajabi Communities, lets creators own the path to their content and grow their communities at scale.

"We're incredibly excited to join forces with Kajabi," said Teri Yu, CEO and co-founder of Vibely. "While we were heads-down building the best possible community product, we repeatedly heard from customers of all shapes and sizes that Kajabi was the best platform to monetize on. Kajabi is already a leading force in reshaping the creator economy, helping creators earn over $4.1 billion in revenue. Now united as one team, we'll empower creators to build communities and, in turn, establish sustainable businesses on their own terms."

To join the waitlist for Kajabi Communities, visit here . For further information about the Kajabi platform, please go to www.kajabi.com or contact press@kajabi.com.

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the all-in-one platform for knowledge entrepreneurs and creators to build, market, and sell their content and services. With Kajabi's robust product features, users have a single ecosystem to publish, market, and sell knowledge products, including online courses, live coaching, products, newsletters, membership sites, and communities. Kajabi has helped tens of thousands of entrepreneurs generate over $4.1 billion in sales from more than 60 million customers. A private company with annual revenue of over $100 million, Kajabi raised $550 million in growth funding last year from investors including Tiger Capital and TPG. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact

Merrill Freund

m errill@freundpr.com

415-577-8637

View original content:

SOURCE Kajabi, LLC