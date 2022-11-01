Julian Marley has a Message for World Leaders - "Don't Ruin My World"

New climate action campaign sponsored by Everland calls on voters to use their voice to accelerate climate action and put an end to deforestation.

Julian Marley launches a new campaign urging voters to use their voice and call on their leaders to act on climate by speeding up the energy transition and end deforestation

Marley's video comes ahead of several national elections around the world and reminds voters of their democratic power to vote for leaders who will enable greater adoption of climate policies

The new campaign sponsored by Everland highlights the instrumental role that safeguarding forests plays in mitigating climate change and protecting biodiversity

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reggae icon and humanitarian activist Julian Marley has today launched a new campaign to prompt voters to use their voices and compel world leaders to act on commitments to end deforestation.

The campaign video comes ahead of several national elections around the world and reminds voters of their democratic power in ensuring leaders adopt climate policies that meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

This important campaign follows a year of climate related disasters and broken temperature records felt around the world. According to a recent report from The World Resources Institute's (WRI) underpinning this November's COP27 agenda, there is a desperate need to strengthen climate commitments across all dimensions, and ensure a faster adoption to keep the Paris Climate Agreement goals within reach.

Julian Marley released 'Don't Ruin My World', in September which was written after learning about the community-based forest conservation projects that Everland represents across the globe, which are playing an effective role in stopping deforestation while protecting wildlife and bringing investment for community development.

The forest conservation projects help governments, local landowners, and forest communities gain value from standing forests that would have otherwise been destroyed through a voluntary market mechanism envisioned by the United Nations called REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation).

'Don't Ruin my World', produced by Myish & Fams House Music and Executive Produced by Everland's CEO Gerald Prolman is the soundtrack of the campaign and speaks to the instrumental role forests play in mitigating climate change and protecting biodiversity.

On working with Everland, Julian Marley said: "I created this song for Everland to help spread the word about the urgent need to protect nature and life on Earth. It's an anthem to amplify the voices of young people who are anxious about the climate crisis and are demanding that adults do what is right to safeguard their future before it's too late."

CEO and Co-founder Gerald Prolman said: "Don't Ruin My World" says it all. Children across the world are pleading for their lives and this brilliant song sums up what all able adults and political leaders should be mindful of and quickly acting on. Our children's future entirely depends on the policies and actions taken right now, today. We are honored to have Julian Marley write this inspirational song to call attention to the urgent need to protect forests and the planet."

The video builds on Julian Marley's partnership with Everland, including his help to raise awareness of the urgent need to end deforestation and conserve nature to safeguard life on Earth.

The song was first premiered to policymakers and activists as part of UN World Environment Day 2022 in Stockholm where Everland launched The Forest Plan - a nature based solution to secure corporate finance to keep forests standing and invest in sustainable community development.

A link to Julian Marley's PSA video can be found here .

A link to Julian Marley's song Don't Ruin My World can be found here.

Notes to editor

About Everland

Everland represents the world's largest portfolio of high-impact forest conservation projects in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Everland brings forest communities and corporations together in a common cause to protect some of the world's most important and vulnerable forests.

Visit: https://everland.earth/

Contact Julian Marley

Reggie Kerr

Artist Management

reggie@julianmarley.com

Contact Everland

Annika Altfeld

Everland

annika.altfeld@everland.earth

View original content:

SOURCE Everland