Jaylene Kunze Joins Urbint as Chief Financial Officer

Kunze brings years of experience in financial leadership at high-growth technology companies in the energy sector.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint , the leading AI platform for predicting and stopping threats to critical infrastructure and workers, has hired Jaylene Kunze as Chief Financial Officer. Kunze was previously CFO at Uplight, which provides software solutions to 80+ electric and gas utilities, and sold for $1.5 billion in 2021. Jaylene will lead the scaling of Urbint's finance and operations systems amid the company's rapid growth.

"Jaylene is one of the energy tech industry's top CFOs, having built the framework for growth that built one of the most successful verticalized software companies in our sector," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "Her experience and knowledge of the industry will be transformative for Urbint as we build the operational risk platform of the future."

"Urbint has the right technology at the right time to make a major impact over the coming years," said Jaylene Kunze. "The energy industry is recognizing the need to manage operational risk through new technology, and legislative tailwinds are only accelerating adoption. I'm very excited about where Urbint is today, and where we're going to go."

Kunze led Tendril's growth as CFO for three years, and spearheaded its merger with Simple Energy to form Uplight. Prior to that, Kunze held financial leadership roles at engineering firm MWH Global, and other companies.

About Urbint:

Urbint predicts threats to workers and critical infrastructure to stop incidents before they happen. Leveraging real-world data and artificial intelligence, Urbint's software delivers a clear picture of risk up to a week in advance, and enables decision makers to take action in the right place, at the right time, before an incident occurs. Many of the largest energy and infrastructure companies in North America trust Urbint to protect their workers, assets, and the communities they serve. Learn more at urbint.com.

