HYCROFT PROVIDES THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022

Diane Garrett, President and CEO, commented, "We continued to make excellent progress in the third quarter of 2022 as we have had zero reportable injuries this year, and as of October 28, 2022, our twelve-month trailing total recordable injury frequency rate is ZERO! We are extremely pleased with this outstanding safety performance and I want to personally acknowledge the great team we have at Hycroft who make safety our number one priority each and every day and work diligently to deliver value to our shareholders. The initial assay results reported this quarter from our exploration drilling program delivered significantly higher grades as compared to our current modeled resource grade and, in addition, we are demonstrating improved continuity in the targeted higher-grade areas. As we complete residual leaching, we recovered more gold and silver ounces than projected to be recovered from the leach pads and ended the quarter with a very healthy $153 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. During the quarter we also added talent in the organization to focus on Hycroft's largest exploration program in nearly a decade as we focus on higher-grade opportunities that are important for Hycroft's next phase of operations."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Safety - Hycroft's safety performance continued to improve with a 0.26 trailing 12-month total reportable incident frequency rate ("TRIFR") at the end of the third quarter of 2022. This represents an approximate 59% reduction in TRIFR compared with 0.64 at the end of 2021. The twelve-month trailing TRIFR at October 28, 2022 is ZERO.





Leach Pad Operations - Gold recoveries for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 , were 3,480 and 14,404 ounces, respectively, and silver recoveries were 3,473 and 34,258 ounces, respectively. Processing of ore on leach pads continued through August 2022 when the Company determined it was no longer economic to continue to apply cyanide to the leach pads. As a result, the Company expects to continue to recover gold and silver ounces from the drain down solutions through the end of 2022 with immaterial residual recovery of ounces through the first quarter of 2023.





Cash Position - The Company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $153.4 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand and was in compliance with debt covenants. The Company had approximately 6,700 ounces of gold inventory at the end of the third quarter of 2022 which it expects to sell before the end of the first quarter 2023.





Exploration - In July 2022 , the Company initiated the 2022 -2023 exploration program which is the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. Hycroft's focus during the quarter was to follow up on higher-grade opportunities identified during the 2021 drill program to help the Company better understand the controls to mineralization. Since initiation, and through September 30, 2022 , the Company has completed approximately 41,000 feet of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and approximately 2,300 feet of core drilling. Management's observations as well as the assay results received to-date have helped establish continuity in the higher-grade zones within the Vortex and Brimstone areas. These results will be used to further identify targets in upcoming drilling.



Additionally, the Company initiated targeted infill drilling within the existing deposits where there is limited drilling. Based on the geology and surrounding drill results, the Company is optimistic that the additional limited drilling could convert material currently modeled as waste to an ore classification in the resource model. This would reduce the strip ratio, haulage costs, equipment costs, and increase revenue in the ongoing engineering and design work. Furthermore, based upon the results of the additional infill drilling, inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to higher resources classifications inside and adjacent to the current pit limits.





Variability Test Program - During the third quarter, the Company received the remaining results from samples previously submitted for the variability test program. These results finalized the grinding characteristics of the various ore types at the Hycroft Mine which are consistent with the processing assumptions used in the February 22, 2022 Technical Report. The Company continues to provide additional flotation samples for the remaining variability test work that is designed to determine key process characteristics including flotation and pressure oxidation ("POX") reagent consumption, mass pull, and sulfide sulfur levels. This test work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, and the results will be incorporated into the overall design of the milling process flow sheet.

