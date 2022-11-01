Basecamp Fitness is Bringing its Hyper-Condensed High-Intensity Workout to Oviedo with Membership Presale Beginning November 1

Become a Founding Member Today at Basecamp's First Florida Location and Receive a 30 Percent Discount

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basecamp Fitness, a hyper-condensed high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged exercise into only 35, has launched a month-long presale special for its first Florida studio opening in Oviedo at 1121 Alafaya Trail ste B-01, next to Sprouts Farmers Market. Beginning November 1, founding members will receive 30 percent off their membership, giving them access to coach-led group sessions that feature heart-pumping cardio and strength training that keeps muscles guessing. Offered to the first 100 members, the Phase 1 discounts of the presale are guaranteed for the lifetime of the membership and will not be made available again.

Basecamp Fitness (PRNewswire)

"The opening of our newest studio in Oviedo will begin Basecamp's entrance into the great state of Florida, with additional locations planned for the Greater Orlando metropolitan area. Florida has proven to be one of the most fitness-forward states in the country, and we are excited to be introducing our unique HIIT concept to the community," said Ben Camper, President, Basecamp Fitness. "The workout has resonated in each market we've entered, and we are confident the same will be true in Oviedo."

Throughout the duration of the 35-minute session, participants rotate every 60 seconds between an air bike and strength training exercises with an optional 10-minute cool-down available at the end of each workout, including a variety of core exercises. No two workouts are the same, with each session developed by a national team and strength exercises featuring an ever-changing mashup of TRX, kettle bells, weights, medicine balls and body weight moves. Each workout is designed to tone, define and add mass to members' muscle tissue.

To help motivate members to reach their fitness journey goals, Basecamp's Oviedo staff will celebrate individual and group wins accordingly, providing shout outs and swag for milestones accomplished. Members will also be encouraged to track their progress through Basecamp's mobile app, allowing them to monitor their results and health data. Additionally, members can use the app to schedule classes and stay connected with the Basecamp community in real time.

"Goals are meant to be crushed, and Basecamp's workout does just that by uniting those who love to push hard, sweat hard and celebrate wins together. Only 35 minutes, Basecamp is a unique intensity training experience and differentiates from other concepts in the market. Our members will enjoy a fast and effective workout that can fit into their busy schedules," said Austin Wright, co-owner of the Oviedo studio.

"With exercises that can be easily modified to meet members at different moments in their fitness journey, Basecamp creates a welcoming environment that builds a sense of community inside and outside the studio. We're excited to initiate our presale and can't wait to open our doors in Oviedo!"

Scheduled to begin classes January 2023, the new Basecamp will be open for presale registration from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. With the presale offer, founding members can access unlimited workouts for $149 per month, eight workouts monthly for $97 per month or four workouts monthly for $79 per month. To join, please visit https://lp.basecampfitness.com/promo/oviedo/.

About Basecamp Fitness

Basecamp Fitness is the all-in, high-intensity group workout that packs 50 minutes of supercharged calorie burn into just 35, making it the most efficient and effective workout on the market. Alternating between heart-thumping cardio on the air bike, to strength moves on the floor that will keep muscles guessing, the workout unites those who love to push hard, sweat hard and celebrate wins together. Additionally, an optional 10 minutes follows each workout and features a wide array of core exercises, which means participants benefit from intense cardio, strength training and abdominal training during every session. No other high intensity training experience, and no other workout period, will transform someone in a shorter amount of time. Members also get access to Basecamp's proprietary app allowing them to conveniently monitor and validate their Basecamp workout, results and health data, schedule classes, and stay connected with their community all in real-time from one device. For more information on Basecamp Fitness, please visit https://www.basecampfitness.com/.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Basecamp Fitness