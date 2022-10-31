Onion Global's LUCA Brand Matrix Launches Skincare Brand Dr.cekino

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia, announced the launch of "Dr.cekino", a skincare brand under the Company's LUCA brand matrix dedicated to helping consumers experience the unique anti-aging properties of collagen in their daily home skincare routine. Following on the rollout of Onion Global's biotech-based "L6" and "NutriBridge" products, "Dr.cekino" is the latest entry in the fast-emerging light medical beauty category, which offers non-invasive cosmetic options for beauty lovers. Products in the "Dr.cekino" series integrate advanced technologies that make daily skincare convenient, safe, and efficient.

Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li, Founder and CEO of Onion Global, commented, "The Dr.cekino brand provides expanded options for sensitive skin care across the whole daily skincare routine through products including eye cream, moisturizing cream, and essence. As researchers gain a deeper understanding of effective skincare routines, collagen supplementation has emerged as an effective tool in the fight against aging. Based on the latest research, Onion Global is constantly building new products empowered by biotechnology and leveraging its mature supply chain system to bring them to market to meet the growing demand for premium beauty products. Through the technology-driven LUCA brand matrix, Onion Global cooperates with the world's leading laboratories and R&D institutions to develop safe and effective functional skincare and healthcare products focused on the two major areas of regenerative and restorative technology. Onion Global continues to advance its flexible and intelligent upstream R&D system while working with downstream companies to create products supported by strong technical barriers and intrinsically valuable brands. Going forward, Onion Global remains committed to developing technology-based products and building a sustainable path to achieving a better life."

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, the Company's forecasts, general observation of the industry, and business outlook, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "target," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "estimates" "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Onion Global's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Onion Global does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Onion Global Limited

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that connects the world's fresh, fashionable, and future technology-based brands to young people in China and across Asia. The Company's mission is to be the dream factory of lifestyle brands for young people. The Company's platform offers an integrated solution to develop, market, and distribute new and inspiring branded products, thereby reshaping the lifestyle shopping and consumer culture in China. Onion Global Limited has been listed on New York Stock Exchange since May 2021.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.msyc.com/.

