National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company Launches New Websites

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company unveils a website redesign for all three of its websites: NCR, EarthBeat, and Global Sisters Report. The new sites, designed by Dr. Mario Garcia and coded by Congruity Works, offer a more intuitive and organized design enhancing reader experience.

It has been five years since NCR Publishing Co.'s websites were last redesigned. The design and functions of the websites were updated to keep pace with the everchanging multimedia world. The overall look is cleaner, fresher and uses more images, while making it simpler for readers to discover the latest articles. Although the redesign is currently online only, plans to refresh the print edition are also in the works.

"NCR is committed to growth and one of the ways we're doing that is with these newly redesigned websites. None of this would've been possible without the countless hours our project lead and managing editor Stephanie Yeagle put in," said Bill Mitchell, CEO/Publisher. "We also want to thank the design team at Garcia Media and our web developers at Congruity Works."

Additional details about the improvements as well as a walk-through of the redesign can be found in an article (ncr.media/redesign) by NCR Executive Editor Heidi Schlumpf.

National Catholic Reporter (NCR) is an independent Catholic news organization founded in 1964. NCR publishes 26 issues a year in print and online daily at ncronline.org.

For more information, contact NCR Executive Editor Heidi Schlumpf at hschlumpf@ncronline.org or Deputy Editor Stephanie Yeagle at syeagle@ncronline.org.

